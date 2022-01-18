How to use PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes for free rewards in January 2022

Redeem codes in PUBG Mobile Lite are a great way to obtain accessories and items for free. The usual way to get them is via the in-game currency of the battle royale game called Battle Coins (popularly known as BC).

However, BCs have to be obtained using real money, which can be a costly affair for many players. Therefore, they can always rely on redeem codes to get bundles, skins, and more for free.

To use redeem codes, users have to head to the official redemption website of the battle royale game. Usually, PUBG Mobile redeem codes can be used to claim rewards in its lighter version, but sometimes it might not work.

Steps to follow to use PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes

Step 1: Mobile gamers must first head to the official redemption site of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click here to be redirected.

They will have to enter essential information (Image via pubgmlite)

Step 2: They will need to enter the necessary information like Character ID, Redeem Code, and Verification Code.

Step 3: Players should tap on the Redeem button.

Mobile gamers have to confirm the details (Image via pubgmlite)

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, confirming the essential details, and after verifying them, users can tap “OK”.

Players can claim the rewards from the mail section (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 5: They then have to open PUBG Mobile Lite and redeem the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Note: There is a possibility that gamers might get an error message stating “Redemption Limit Reached”, implying that the code has expired. If the codes are specifically targeted to a region, there is a possibility that it might not work.

Disclaimer: Indian mobile gamers are requested not to play the game as it is banned in their country. They can enjoy the regional version of PUBG Mobile, ie. Battlegrounds Mobile India instead.

