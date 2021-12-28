30 best PUBG Mobile Lite clan names for 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite gamers have the freedom to create their own clan and enjoy matches. Many players prefer to keep a stylish and unique clan name to attract the attention of other mobile gamers.
Due to the minimal range of symbols on Android and iOS devices, players often head over to name generator websites. Some popular ones are Nickfinder, Lingojam, and Fortnite-Free Fire. They can enter the clan name of their choice and choose any one of the recommended names that appear.
List of PUBG Mobile Lite clan names
PUBG Mobile Lite players can choose any one of the following clan names:
1. ϟORIZON
2. Ӄɳɪʛɧʈs
3. ṄɨgHｲṀÅɹE
4. ѴƸƝƓƩƛℕȻ̴Є
5. M⊕ηS†3rs
6. ᏉᎥᎮᏋᏒS
7. DΣVILS
8. Cσммαท∂ers
9. Pàñthéř
10. ɓʌtɱeŋ
11. Headhunters
12. Hydra
13. SkULL༒CruSHeRS
14. ßãđßóÿs
15. DΞΛDSH0Ts
16.ǷƹϟҬƦθƴƹƦs
17. 乃丹刀
18. ᙠoss
19. CØBƦλ
20. $нα∂σω
21. Rąngers
22. ℜe؏αᏞ_ᏦιηGs
23. [ƦƟ]ҎȽɅȲȄƦS
24. H҉A҉C҉K҉E҉R҉S
25. jŲšȚïce
26. ĴØĶÉŘS
27. Ŧﺂℜۼ
28. ÅŞÄŠŞÏŅŞ
29. HøűnĐş
30. کƙɏɖเṽ℮Ʀs
How to create a clan in PUBG Mobile Lite?
Players need to follow the steps given below if they want to create a clan in PUBG Mobile Lite:
Step 1: Players have to open PUBG Mobile Lite and then head over to the “Clan” option.
Step 2: They will have to tap on “Create Clan”.
Step 3: Mobile gamers can then enter their Clan Motto, Clan Name and choose a Clan Logo. They can paste the Clan Name that they have copied from the name generator websites given above.
Step 4: Then they will have to tap on “Create Clan”
Step 5: Finally, they will have to pay 50000 BP (in-game currency) to successfully create a clan in PUBG Mobile Lite.
Disclaimer: The above steps are meant for players who want to create a fresh clan. It is not meant for the ones who already have a clan and want to change its name.