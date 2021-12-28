30 best PUBG Mobile Lite clan names for 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite gamers have the freedom to create their own clan and enjoy matches. Many players prefer to keep a stylish and unique clan name to attract the attention of other mobile gamers.

Due to the minimal range of symbols on Android and iOS devices, players often head over to name generator websites. Some popular ones are Nickfinder, Lingojam, and Fortnite-Free Fire. They can enter the clan name of their choice and choose any one of the recommended names that appear.

List of PUBG Mobile Lite clan names

Players can choose any unique name as their clan name in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Sportskeeda)

PUBG Mobile Lite players can choose any one of the following clan names:

1. ϟORIZON

2. Ӄɳɪʛɧʈs

3. ṄɨgHｲṀÅɹE

4. ѴƸƝƓƩƛℕȻ̴Є

5. M⊕ηS†3rs

6. ᏉᎥᎮᏋᏒS

7. DΣVILS

8. Cσммαท∂ers

9. Pàñthéř

10. ɓʌtɱeŋ

11. Headhunters

12. Hydra

13. SkULL༒CruSHeRS

14. ßãđßóÿs

15. DΞΛDSH0Ts

16.ǷƹϟҬƦθƴƹƦs

17. 乃丹刀

18. ᙠoss

19. CØBƦλ

20. $нα∂σω

21. Rąngers

22. ℜe؏αᏞ_ᏦιηGs

23. [ƦƟ]ҎȽɅȲȄƦS

24. H҉A҉C҉K҉E҉R҉S

25. jŲšȚïce

26. ĴØĶÉŘS

27. Ŧﺂℜۼ

28. ÅŞÄŠŞÏŅŞ

29. HøűnĐş

30. کƙɏɖเṽ℮Ʀs

How to create a clan in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Players can name their clan, set their motto, and choose their logo (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Players need to follow the steps given below if they want to create a clan in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players have to open PUBG Mobile Lite and then head over to the “Clan” option.

Step 2: They will have to tap on “Create Clan”.

Step 3: Mobile gamers can then enter their Clan Motto, Clan Name and choose a Clan Logo. They can paste the Clan Name that they have copied from the name generator websites given above.

Step 4: Then they will have to tap on “Create Clan”

Step 5: Finally, they will have to pay 50000 BP (in-game currency) to successfully create a clan in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: The above steps are meant for players who want to create a fresh clan. It is not meant for the ones who already have a clan and want to change its name.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar