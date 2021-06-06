How to use PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes in June 2021

Many PUBG Mobile Lite players look forward to the redeem codes that the battle royale title offers players from time to time. These codes can be used by players to receive exciting rewards.

If mobile gamers want to acquire skins and other accessories offered by PUBG Mobile Lite, they have to spend Battle Coins (in-game money). These Battle Coins have to be bought using real money. Players who do not have sufficient funds can rely on these redeem codes to receive such items.

Note: Indian players are advised not to try the codes as PUBG Mobile Lite is banned. The official redemption site will not work for Indian mobile gamers.

Claim rewards using PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes

Players can collect their rewards from the in-game mail section

Players can follow the steps given below to redeem the PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes:

Players need to first head over to the official rewards redemption site of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click here to be redirected. Players have to enter then their character ID, redemption code, and verification code. They have to then click on the Redeem button. They must further verify by clicking OK. Players can then head over to their in-game mail section to collect the rewards.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

