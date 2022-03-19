How to use Royal Hogs in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is one of the best real-time battle games currently available, in which players use cards to win multiplayer 1v1 and 2v2 battles. Troops, defense, and spell cards are the three types of cards available. Players who understand the cards well can put together a perfect 8-card deck.

Troop cards are highly significant since they can defend and assault enemy towers. "Royal Hogs", one of the greatest Rare cards in Clash Royale, is one such powerful troop card. This article will discuss the Royal Hogs and various ways to use them on the battlefield.

Royal Hogs in Clash Royale

Royal Hogs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the players reach Arena 7, they can unlock the Royal Hogs. It generates four rapid melee pigs with helmets that target buildings. They have moderate hitpoints and low damage, and they can jump across the river. The Royal Hogs' in-game description is as follows:

"The King’s personal pets are loose! They love to chomp on apples and towers alike - who let the hogs out?!"

Due to their quick movement speed and ability to hop over the river, the Royal Hogs make ideal rush units at the start of the game.

Players can access it by completing shop tasks, purchasing through shop offers, making clan donations, and opening chests. Players can get it at any level chest because it is a Rare card. Thus, they should try to collect additional cards to upgrade it faster.

Play the latest Challenge and win a Legendary Chest! These Royal Hogs know how to ruin a sandcastle.Play the latest Challenge and win a Legendary Chest! These Royal Hogs know how to ruin a sandcastle.😵🐷🐷🐷Play the latest Challenge and win a Legendary Chest! https://t.co/Qt1blARi4G

The following are the statistics for the Royal Hogs card in Clash Royale:

It costs 5 Elixir and 1 second deployment time to deploy a Royal Hogs card on the battlefield.

Royal Hogs can max be upgraded to level 14, where it deals a damage per second of 84 and has 1109 hitpoints.

When deployed, the Royal Hogs card releases 4 Hogs that have a hit speed of 1.2 seconds.

How to use Royal Hogs in Clash Royale?

RoyaleAPI @RoyaleAPI on.royaleapi.com/crl Royal Hogs is one of top 5 win conditions in CRL — here are the top 10 players who used it in #CRL21 Royal Hogs is one of top 5 win conditions in CRL — here are the top 10 players who used it in #CRL21! on.royaleapi.com/crl https://t.co/RDespNxKRF

Royal Hogs can be used on various decks as it directly targets buildings. The following are the multiple ways in which Royal Hogs cards can be used on the battlefield:

Royal Hogs are an excellent fit for Three Musketeers decks since they may be evenly split in the middle of the river, allowing for a powerful dual-lane push.

Even though they deal modest damage, they should not be overlooked because their large health pool allows them to successfully tank for each other while dealing massive damage to the tower.

You can rush a lane with Royal Hogs if your opponent is low on Elixir, or you know their inexpensive counter is out of rotation. They are difficult to react to due to their tremendous health and speed.

Finally, Royal Hogs are one of the strongest building-target cards in Clash Royale, thanks to their high speed, which allows them to reach the towers before enemy troops can cause damage. Players should prioritize improving the card's damage and hitpoints.

