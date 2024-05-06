How to use Skeleton Army in Clash Royale

The Skeleton Army in Clash Royale is a strategic and adaptable card in Clash Royale that has strong defensive qualities and the ability to counterattack. This card provides opportunities for aggressive counterattacks and is a dependable counter against high-hitpoint single-target troops, thanks to its horde of agile skeletons.

You can use this Skeleton Army in Clash Royale as a powerful weapon on the battlefield, winning battles and moving up the ranks, if you can learn its subtleties. In this guide, we explore the best methods to use the Skeleton Army, emphasizing its defensive capabilities, counter-push potential, and use in baiting and cycle decks.

Strategies to use the Skeleton Army in Clash Royale

1) Defensive tool

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

When it comes to high-hitpoint single-target soldiers like the Prince, Mini P.E.K.K.A., and even the formidable P.E.K.K.A., the Skeleton Army excels as a defensive tool. To get the most out of your defensive Skeleton Army deployment, wait until the opposing soldier is within range of your towers in Clash Royale.

If the Skeleton Army is placed too early, they can be easily destroyed by troops or splash damage spells, rendering them useless. Furthermore, plan where to position your Skeleton Army in Clash Royale.

Positioning them ahead of the approaching troop might buy you some time as the enemy must go into the range of your skeletons, enabling your towers to slowly eat away at their health. However, positioning them immediately on top of the opposing unit will rapidly surround and annihilate it.

Remember the possible counters that the opponent may use, such as splash damage spells like Zap, Log, or Arrows. Be ready to counter them with extra support cards or by luring them out in advance.

2) Counter-push potential

Counter-push potential (Image via Supercell)

The ability of the Skeleton Army to move with ease from defense to offense is one of its greatest assets. If you can repel an enemy push with your Skeletons, you should think about using a tank or splash damage troop to help your remaining Skeletons mount a strong counterattack.

Wizard and Baby Dragon in Clash Royale are a few cards that perform incredibly well with the Skeleton Army since they can take damage while your skeletons deal serious damage to opposing towers or defending soldiers.

But be aware of the amount of elixir you are using and your opponents' possible countermoves. Elixir should be saved for defense if your opponent is prepared with a strong counter to your Skeleton Army, rather than risking all on a counter-push.

3) Baiting and cycle decks

Cycle deck (Image via Supercell)

The Skeleton Army in Clash Royale can be a useful bait card in decks that are aimed at forcing the opponent's splash damage spells or soldiers out. You can force your opponent to use their spells by putting other high-priority targets in your deck, such as the Goblin Barrel, leaving them open to your Skeleton Army's defensive powers.

The Skeleton Army in Clash Royale can also function as a cheap defensive choice in rapid cycle decks, allowing you to quickly cycle back to your victory condition or important defensive cards. Make use of its cheap elixir cost to maintain pressure on your opponent, making them respond to your frequent attacks and possibly opening the door for a win.

