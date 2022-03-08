How to use Super Barbarian in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer strategy game in which players attack other players' bases with spells, Dark Elixir troops, and Elixir troops. Players enjoy the game because it offers new troops at regular intervals, allowing them to enhance their offensive tactics.

Super Troops, which are boosted versions of normal troops with higher hitpoints and damage as well as unique abilities, are some of the most recent troop additions. There are several Super Troops, such as Inferno Dragon and Super Witch. This article will discuss 'Super Barbarian,' which is one of the most popular troops among Clash of Clans players.

Super Barbarians in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Meet the first Super Troop, the Super Barbarian! ⚔️ He'll start Raged for a few seconds when first deployed. With more hit points, greater damage, faster movement, and a magnificent mane, this hurricane of hurt is blind to anything except destroying the nearest target! Meet the first Super Troop, the Super Barbarian! ⚔️ He'll start Raged for a few seconds when first deployed. With more hit points, greater damage, faster movement, and a magnificent mane, this hurricane of hurt is blind to anything except destroying the nearest target! https://t.co/OGmw9LcAHa

As the name suggests, Super Barbarian is a boosted version of regular Barbarian troop, which can be unlocked once the town hall is upgraded to level 11 and Barbarians are upgraded to level 8.

The in-game description of the Super Barbarian is:

"Superior in health, power, speed and most importantly, hair, the Super Barbarians are what regular Barbarians dream of becoming!"

The Super Barbarian is a melee close-range unit that has high hitpoints and damage. Similar to Raged Barbarians from the Builder Base, his Rage ability allows him to have boosted speed and damage for the first 8 seconds after he's deployed on the battlefield.

While attacking, Super Barbarians have no preference; they will simply attack the nearest building. They will choose to attack enemy heroes, Skeleton Trap skeletons, and Clan Castle troops first once they become aware of them.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans It's been a bit over a week since the Super Troops have arrived in the Village! Have you had a chance to power up your troops yet? Let us know what you think so far and how you are using them in your army! It's been a bit over a week since the Super Troops have arrived in the Village! Have you had a chance to power up your troops yet? Let us know what you think so far and how you are using them in your army! https://t.co/0zQlSi4FMF

A Super Barbarian can be upgraded to a maximum level of 10, where it has 1200 hitpoints, deals 220 damage per second and takes up a housing space of 5. It can be unlocked for a temporary period of three days by spending a Super Potion or 25000 Dark Elixir.

How to use Super Barbarians in Clash of Clans?

Super Barbarians can be used in a variety of ways on the battlefield. Players can choose from the following ways:

After losing its Rage ability, Super Barbarians can operate as a mini-tank, as it has hitpoints similar to a Valkyrie.

As Super Barbarians have more hitpoints and damage than standard Elixir Barbarians, they can be employed for funneling.

It can also be used as a support troop for tanks like Giant, Golem, Pekka and many more.

Finally, in terms of housing space, Super Barbarians are without a doubt one of the best Super Troops in Clash of Clans. It can deliver massive harm to your opponent and help you win battles while taking up only 5 housing spaces.

Edited by Mayank Shete