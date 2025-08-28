How to use Suppressors in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Your pistols can equip suppressors in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, which will allow you to stealth more easily. As the name suggests, it silences the sound when you fire your gun, decreasing the chance of alerting your enemies. But suppressors slowly break over time, and you will need to equip a new one after you find them.

This article will cover how to equip suppressors in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

How to equip Suppressors in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

Similar to the original release of Metal Gear Solid 3, you won't be able to equip suppressors by just going to your inventory or pressing certain buttons. Konami has maintained the authentic design of the original, which was created by the legendary Hideo Kojima, and the game won't outright tell you how to do so.

Bring up the weapon menu (Image via Konami)

To equip a suppressor, bring up your active weapon list by pressing E on the Keyboard or D-Pad right on your Controller. Select the weapon that supports one (Mk22 or M1911), and then press the Interact button (X on PS5 controller, A on Xbox, F on Keyboard). This will equip or unequip a suppressor.

Keep in mind that to equip suppressors in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, you must have one in your inventory. The durability and the amount you hold are indicated by the bar on top of your weapon. Once the gauge empties, the suppressor will break.

Where to find Suppressors in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

Finding Suppressors in Metal Gear Solid: Delta Snake Eater comes down to a few key factors, namely difficulty level and RNG. You can have plenty in your inventory if you are playing the MGS Delta on the Very Easy and Easy difficulties. If you are playing on the former one, you will even get a Tranq Gun called EZ gun, which will have infinite ammo and does not require a Suppressor.

You will notice that as the difficulty in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater goes up, the resources you gather, including suppressors, will become rarer. Explore the map enough, and you will find these items. There is no particular way to obtain one outside of checking every nook and cranny of each part of the map.

