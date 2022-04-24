How to use Tailors tickets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a bunch of activities for players of the title involving the central buildings of the game, one of which is the Able Sisters' Shop. The Able Sisters' Shop in New Horizons is owned by the Able Sisters, one of which is named Label.

Prime fashionista Label has a fashion challenge set up for the players. One of the rewards for this challenge is a Tailors ticket, which has left many players confused about its utility. Here's how players can use the Tailors ticket in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Tailors ticket in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be used very strategically

To be presented with Label's fashion challenge, players must first bring the villager on their island. To do so, they simply need to have the Able Sisters' Shop unlocked on their island. Once this is done, they will spot Label roaming around in front of the Resident Services building, where they can strike up a conversation with her.

Unlike other Animal Crossing villagers, Label does not have a pop-up shop; instead, her aim is to start her own fashion label named Labelle, for which she will be sampling fashion trends. Players will be presented with a challenge wherein they have to incorporate a piece of her clothing into their outfit.

Players simply have to change their outfit to complete the challenge and earn rewards from the fashionista.

One of the rewards that Label has on offer is the Tailors ticket, which gives players access to buy any item from the Able Sisters' Shop worth 3,000 Bells. Players will receive this reward a day after completing the challenge, and they can visit the Able Sisters' Shop to make use of their Tailors ticket.

The wisest way to use the Tailors ticket would be to use it with the catalogue or the changing room, since Animal Crossing players will have access to every kind of outfit in each color option. The Tailors ticket will automatically be set to be redeemed with the first option that players select, so if they would like to use it for a different item, players have to manually unselect the Tailors ticket from the item.

The Tailors ticket is one of the most fulfilling rewards from Label's fashion challenge, so players must make sure they make good use of it.

Edited by Saman