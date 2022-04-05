5 most fun things to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best games of recent times. It shot up sales lists and quickly became one of the Nintendo Switch's best-selling games and among the best Nintendo games. Several factors led to this, but the quality of the game is a big one.

The game is so good because there are so many fun things to do in it. New Horizons is being hailed as the best in the Animal Crossing franchise primarily because of the great activities to do. Here are some great examples.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Fun activities for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players to try

5) Fishing

Fishing is pretty much a universally fun activity to do across gaming. Tons of games have a fishing feature, and it's a fun activity in nearly all of them. That includes Animal Crossing: New Horizons, where fish spawn in different months, and many of them can be pretty lucrative.

4) Craft with villagers

marshal's gf 🌟 hiatus! @marshalmall0w IRONWOOD SET DIY GIVEAWAY



i'll be giving away all the DIY RECIPES for the ENTIRE ironwood set AND the cutting board!



how to join:

- u dont have to follow me! i just like doing giveaways when i can

- rt and comment ur least fav villager!



ends 5/4 on my mom's bday IRONWOOD SET DIY GIVEAWAYi'll be giving away all the DIY RECIPES for the ENTIRE ironwood set AND the cutting board!how to join:- u dont have to follow me! i just like doing giveaways when i can- rt and comment ur least fav villager!ends 5/4 on my mom's bday ✨ IRONWOOD SET DIY GIVEAWAY ✨i'll be giving away all the DIY RECIPES for the ENTIRE ironwood set AND the cutting board! 💖how to join:- u dont have to follow me! i just like doing giveaways when i can 💕- rt and comment ur least fav villager!ends 5/4 on my mom's bday ✨ https://t.co/8UhCaAVX5Z

Crafting on its own is a pretty fun activity to do. It allows players to get new items and use up some of their inventory of crafting materials. Selling the items after can also fetch a pretty penny (or bell). Crafting with a villager is more fun because there's a good chance to learn a brand new DIY recipe.

3) Deep sea diving

Deep sea diving (Image via Nintendo)

Deep sea diving is similar to fishing, but it's more fun. Gamers can collect or sell what they catch, but they can swim simultaneously, and diving down is much more fun than standing on shore with a fishing rod. Deep sea creatures are also much more unique.

2) Kapp'n's boat rides

Kapp'n's boat rides are enjoyable. They are a lot more enjoyable if New Horizons players get to go to a good island, but they're still fun regardless. Even a poor island is still something new to explore and collect items from, and the unknown makes for an intriguing experience.

1) Visit Harv's Island

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica #ACNH Harv’s island is undergoing some changes! Help Harv and Harriet build out his island with shops featuring familiar island visitors like Saharah and Kicks. New visitors like Katrina, Tortimer, and more contribute to this bustling plaza! #AnimalCrossing Harv’s island is undergoing some changes! Help Harv and Harriet build out his island with shops featuring familiar island visitors like Saharah and Kicks. New visitors like Katrina, Tortimer, and more contribute to this bustling plaza! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/x5RESTpZ5G

All in all, visiting Harv's Island is the most fun thing to do in Animal Crossing. There's plenty to do there, such as:

Get a new hairstyle

Buy new shoes

Get gardening tools or services

Get a daily fortune

Visit Tortimer

Players will never run out of things to do there.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar