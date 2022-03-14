5 strangest Deep Sea creatures found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep sea creatures can be an excellent way for Animal Crossing players to earn bells. They can be caught, sold, or given to the museum to help finish the collection. Like the giant isopod, many of them can go for a lot of bells (12,000!).

Compared to other critter groups like fish and bugs, the deep sea creatures roster has some stranger critters in the game. Here are a few examples of some of the strangest things players can find in New Horizons.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' strangest deep sea creatures

5) Acorn barnacle

The acorn barnacle is tiny and stationary, making it one of the more challenging finds. When players pull it up, they might be a little bit surprised. Deep sea creatures like the Gazami crab or the Abalone make more sense than an acorn-shaped barnacle. It doesn't sell for much (600 bells), but it can help finish the collection.

4) Sea pig

The sea pig (Image via Nintendo)

The sea pig's first Animal Crossing game is New Horizons. Players have never been able to catch it before, which doesn't help the strange factor. It's unfamiliar and a bit unexpected for a deep sea creature. However, it does sell for 10,000 bells, making it one of the more lucrative creatures.

3) Sea cucumber

According to Blathers, the sea cucumber has no heart or brain, but it is a living creature since it moves. That alone is pretty strange, but they also let predators feed on their internal organs. Overall, the sea cucumber is one of the most bizarre things in the entire game.

2) Sea pineapple

The sea pineapple is also a brand new entry to the franchise, though it's not nearly as lucrative as the sea pig. It sells for just 1,500 Animal Crossing bells. Blathers even considers this a strange creature, saying:

"Try not to gawk as you look upon the sea pineapple. Its peculiar look is simply one of nature's many jokes. Though it may look like a half-rotten hunk of fruit, the sea pineapple is no plant, shellfish, or even sea slug."

1) Sea grapes

pocky 🌸💐 @pockyAC_ #AnimalCrossing #ACNH oh what a perfect day to go swimming and only find sea grapes oh what a perfect day to go swimming and only find sea grapes 🐚 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/CJ5EpgYecL

Interestingly enough, sea grapes are considered food by many. When donating them to the museum, Blathers will talk about them being a "briny delicacy." It's pretty strange when considering where they come from but to each their own.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar