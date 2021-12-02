All new bugs, fish and deep-sea creatures coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in December

Like every month, the onset of December 1 brought an array of new critters to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
While some are easy to find and catch, others require a tad more effort. Every fish, deep-sea creature and bug has a spawn time similar to how they appear in real life. Once that's over, they stop spawning and players have to wait another year for the cycle to resume.
It is important to note that both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres have different critters coming in and going out. The following is a list of all bugs coming to Animal Crossing in December. Furthermore, there's also a list of some of the most lucrative critters for this season.
December critters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - A complete list
Fish
The following fish will be arriving or leaving in December for the Northern Hemisphere:
Arriving
- Pond smelt - 500 Bells
- Stringfish - 15,000 Bells
- Sea butterfly - 1,000 Bells
- Squid - 500 Bells
- Oarfish - 9,000 Bells
Leaving
- Pike - 1,800 Bells
The following fish will be arriving or leaving the Southern Hemisphere:
Arriving
- Giant snakehead - 5,500 Bells
- Tilapia - 800 Bells
- Piranha - 2,500 Bells
- Arowana - 10,000 Bells
- Dorado - 15,000 Bells
- Gar - 6,000 Bells
- Arapaima - 10,000 Bells
- Saddled bichir - 4,000 Bells
- Ribbon eel - 600 Bells
- Saw shark - 12,000 Bells
- Hammerhead shark - 8,000 Bells
- Great white shark - 15,000 Bells
- Whale shark - 13,000 Bells
- Suckerfish - 1,500 Bells
Leaving
- Cherry salmon - 1,000 Bells
- Char - 3,800 Bells
Bugs
The following bugs will be arriving or leaving Animal Crossing in December in the Northern Hemisphere:
- Emperor butterfly - 4,000 Bells
- Raja Brooke's birdwing - 2,500 Bells
- Dung beetle - 3,000 Bells
The following bugs will be arriving in or leaving the Southern Hemisphere:
Arriving
- Emperor butterfly - 4,000 Bells
- Firefly - 300 Bells
- Drone beetle - 200 Bells
- Goliath beetle - 8,000 Bells
- Rainbow stag - 6,000 Bells
- Mosquito - 130 Bells
Leaving
- Common butterfly - 160 Bells
- Yellow butterfly - 160 Bells
- Peacock butterfly - 2,500 Bells
- Firefly - 300 Bells
- Ladybug - 200 Bells
- Violin beetle - 450 Bells
- Pill bug - 250 Bells
- Centipede - 300 Bells
Deep-sea creatures
The following is a list of deep-sea creatures that will be arriving in or leaving the Northern Hemisphere for Animal Crossing players:
Arriving
- Lobster - 4,500 Bells
Leaving
- Mussel - 1,500 Bells
- Turban shell - 1,000 Bells
- Spiny lobster - 5,000 Bells
Deep-sea creatures arriving in or leaving the Southern Hemisphere:
Arriving
- Sea grapes - 900 bells
- Mussel - 1,500 bells
- Abalone - 2,000 bells
- Gazami crab - 2,200 bells
- Tiger prawn - 3,000 bells
Leaving
- Chambered nautilus - 1,800 Bells
- Firefly squid - 1,400 Bells
- Lobster - 4,500 Bells