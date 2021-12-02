All new bugs, fish and deep-sea creatures coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in December

Like every month, the onset of December 1 brought an array of new critters to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

While some are easy to find and catch, others require a tad more effort. Every fish, deep-sea creature and bug has a spawn time similar to how they appear in real life. Once that's over, they stop spawning and players have to wait another year for the cycle to resume.

It is important to note that both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres have different critters coming in and going out. The following is a list of all bugs coming to Animal Crossing in December. Furthermore, there's also a list of some of the most lucrative critters for this season.

December critters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - A complete list

Fish

The following fish will be arriving or leaving in December for the Northern Hemisphere:

Arriving

Pond smelt - 500 Bells

Stringfish - 15,000 Bells

Sea butterfly - 1,000 Bells

Squid - 500 Bells

Oarfish - 9,000 Bells

Leaving

Pike - 1,800 Bells

Stringfish will now be available in the Northern Hemisphere (Image via Nintendo)

The following fish will be arriving or leaving the Southern Hemisphere:

Arriving

Giant snakehead - 5,500 Bells

Tilapia - 800 Bells

Piranha - 2,500 Bells

Arowana - 10,000 Bells

Dorado - 15,000 Bells

Gar - 6,000 Bells

Arapaima - 10,000 Bells

Saddled bichir - 4,000 Bells

Ribbon eel - 600 Bells

Saw shark - 12,000 Bells

Hammerhead shark - 8,000 Bells

Great white shark - 15,000 Bells

Whale shark - 13,000 Bells

Suckerfish - 1,500 Bells

Leaving

Cherry salmon - 1,000 Bells

Char - 3,800 Bells

Bugs

The following bugs will be arriving or leaving Animal Crossing in December in the Northern Hemisphere:

Emperor butterfly in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

Emperor butterfly - 4,000 Bells

Raja Brooke's birdwing - 2,500 Bells

Dung beetle - 3,000 Bells

The following bugs will be arriving in or leaving the Southern Hemisphere:

Arriving

Emperor butterfly - 4,000 Bells

Firefly - 300 Bells

Drone beetle - 200 Bells

Goliath beetle - 8,000 Bells

Rainbow stag - 6,000 Bells

Mosquito - 130 Bells

Leaving

Common butterfly - 160 Bells

Yellow butterfly - 160 Bells

Peacock butterfly - 2,500 Bells

Firefly - 300 Bells

Ladybug - 200 Bells

Violin beetle - 450 Bells

Pill bug - 250 Bells

Centipede - 300 Bells

Deep-sea creatures

The following is a list of deep-sea creatures that will be arriving in or leaving the Northern Hemisphere for Animal Crossing players:

Arriving

Lobster - 4,500 Bells

Leaving

Mussel - 1,500 Bells

Turban shell - 1,000 Bells

Spiny lobster - 5,000 Bells

Deep-sea creatures arriving in or leaving the Southern Hemisphere:

Arriving

Sea grapes - 900 bells

Mussel - 1,500 bells

Abalone - 2,000 bells

Gazami crab - 2,200 bells

Tiger prawn - 3,000 bells

Leaving

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chambered nautilus - 1,800 Bells

Firefly squid - 1,400 Bells

Lobster - 4,500 Bells

Edited by Sabine Algur