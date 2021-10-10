Last fishing tourney of 2021 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: How to catch the most fish and rewards detailed

One of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' main events of the year, the Fishing Tourney event, is finally coming to an end for 2021 on October 10th. The event allows players to participate in a number of competitive events, which will yield them a plethora of rewards and prizes.

Here's a complete guide to how players can ace the last Fishing Tourney event of the year.

How to catch the most fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Fishing Tourney

The Fishing Tourney event is held four times a year in Animal Crossing - January, April, July, and October. The event takes place at the same time in both hemispheres. To start playing the Fishing Tourney in Animal Crossing, players must speak to C.J. and ask him to start off the challenge. The Fishing Tourney requires players to catch as many fish as they can in under three minutes.

Fishing Tourney event rewards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via GosuNoob)

There are a few things players can do to catch more and more fish during these three minutes.

Crafting a significant number of fish baits

Playing multiplayer with friends

Terraform water bodies using the Island Designer App

Players earn one point per fish they catch during these three minutes. Furthermore, if they catch more than three fish during the challenge, they earn bonus rewards. Animal Crossing players can later exchange these points for rewards from the Fishing Tourney event from C.J.

Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori has shared some tips and tricks to ace the Fishing Tourney event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Rewards from the Fishing Tourney event

Players can earn a significant number of rewards from completing the Fishing Tourney event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Anchor Statue

Fish Door Plate

Fish Drying Rack

Fish Pochette

Fish Print

Fish-Print Tee

Fish Rug

Fish Umbrella

Fish Wand

Fishing Rod Stand

Fresh Cooler

Marine Pop Wall

Tackle Bag

The Fishing Tourney event ends today at 6 PM, so make sure you compete and receive all the rewards that come with the event.

