How to use the teleport feature in Dinkum

Despite just being released on Steam, Dinkum has already taken the internet by storm. Labeled as an Animal Crossing of sorts for PC players, Dinkum has become one of the greatest life simulators up there with the likes of Stardew Valley. One factor that sets this game apart from the status quo is the differing biomes.

As players explore the landscape, they will encounter various biomes rich with resources that are not available close to home. As such, the game has the addition of vehicles to make traversal more enjoyable. However, for the ambitious few, the game also allows players to teleport between places of interest.

The issue arises when players realize that finding this feature can be a bit difficult. Luckily, the process can be much simpler if players know how to complete the required steps to unlock this feature. Here's a step-by-step guide to how players can unlock and use Dinkum's teleportation function

Understanding Dinkum's Teleportation feature

To teleport in Dinkum, players must first repair a Tele Tower. These towers look identical to common orange and white electrical towers. Given their common appearance, these towers can be quite easy to miss for players who are new to the game. One tower can be found close to the game's starting area.

Of course, two towers are required to begin preparations for teleportation. After all, how can players teleport without an accessible point B location? These towers are best found by scouting the shores of the map. Once at least one other tower has been located, players can begin to repair and prep these towers for use.

The next step is to begin collecting resources. Players will need to build the shop in order to purchase a metal detector. This item is crucial to repairing the tower as it enables players to detect the required materials under the surface for them to dig up and collect with their shovel.

Players will need the following resources to repair a Tele Tower in Dinkum:

3 Circuit Boards

2 Batteries

1 CD

8 Wires

1 Cell Phone

Once players find these resources, they can take them to an inactive Tele Tower site and repair it. Of course, players will need to repair two of these towers in order to actually use this feature. This means that they will need double the resources for their first trip. The durability of metal detectors and shovels degrades over time, so frequent store visits may be required as well.

Once players repair both towers, they will be able to use the game's teleportation feature freely. This system can be extremely helpful for players looking for different resources native to biomes aside from that of the starting area.

Of course, the feature can only be used to reach different towers rather than exact locations. However, this feature still greatly helps the game's pacing and makes it more enjoyable to play in long sessions.

