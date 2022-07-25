How to build the Quarry in Dinkum

Building a home and starting a community is the essence of Dinkum, a game inspired by the Australian outback.

Mining is one of the most time-consuming and tedious aspects of the game, but it is also one of the most important.

To kick things off, players will need to build the Quarry. This is one of several buildings that can be placed in the village. It becomes available when the player's mining certification points reach a certain amount.

How to raise mining certification points in Dinkum

Dinkum players will begin mining almost immediately. They can acquire a mining permit, which will be available shortly after the character arrives in the area. Completing various objectives will provide permit points.

Once a player has obtained 250 mining permit points, they can trade them to unlock the Mining License Level 1. This opens up the ability to buy pickaxes from John's Store and use them for basic mining.

More objectives will become available as players progress through Dinkum. Completing enough to obtain 3500 mining permit points will allow players to unlock the Deep Mining License, which will then allow them to build the Quarry.

How to build the Quarry

Players will need to use their newly obtained Deep Mining License to deep mine. This will see them acquire Data Disks that can be sold to Franklyn. They should keep deep mining and selling the Disks to Franklyn until the Quarry becomes available.

Franklyn will ask players to build the Quarry eventually. This requires a large amount of Dinks, the in-game currency, and a slew of crafting ingredients found throughout Dinkum.

The Dinks and ingredients needed are as follows:

70,000 Dinks

5 Old Gears

3 Old Springs

1 Old Contraption

1 Button Board

1 Old Toy

After gathering all of the crafting ingredients, it will take roughly one day for the Quarry to be ready. When it is ready, players can find any empty space in their village and place it.

How to use the Quarry

Once the day passes and the Quarry has been built, players can instantly begin reaping the benefits. The Quarry will create barrels that contain old items for crafting and daily ore deposits.

Players can build multiple Quarries in their village for a lot of passive income and collections. Nothing more is needed once the Quarry or Quarries have been placed.

All players need to do is check back on them every day to collect their rewards. They can just head to the Quarry, interact with it and add whatever was obtained into the Inventory.

Players should note that this method is still slower than exploring the mines on their own. Deep mining should be used to find specific ores in order to build advanced buildings and other items.

