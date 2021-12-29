How to use the Threat Sensor in Halo Infinite on Xbox

The Threat Sensor is one of several equipment upgrades that Master Chief can find throughout Halo Infinite.

The Threat Sensor does exactly what the name implies in Halo Infinite. It senses threats in its area of effect. Once it is sent out, it sticks to a surface and scans for enemies, including through buildings and walls.

On Xbox, Halo Infinite players can utilize the Threat Sensor when selected by pressing RB with the game's default controller settings. This works in the campaign and multiplayer modes.

How to use the Halo Infinite Threat Sensor

The Threat Sensor in Halo Infinite can be found in the equipment slot of your in-game HUD. During multiplayer, only one equipment item can be held at a time. In the campaign, Master Chief will need to switch between equipment.

So, in multiplayer games, you just need to pick up the Threat Sensor item, and it will be available to use with RB. Otherwise, you need to press right on the Directional Pad.

Xeno @txb_gaming

#HaloInfinite #XboxSeriesX Did you know you can not only give all your Marines homing rocket launchers, but also ‘equip’ them with your threat sensors? How did I not think of this 😂 Did you know you can not only give all your Marines homing rocket launchers, but also ‘equip’ them with your threat sensors? How did I not think of this 😂#HaloInfinite #XboxSeriesX https://t.co/BIPJajCnVN

This opens the Equipment Bar in Halo Infinite. It shows all of the available equipment that Master Chief can use. When the Threat Sensor is acquired, you will see the prompt to press down on the D-Pad to make it the primary item.

Where to find the Threat Sensor

The Threat Sensor will be given in the Halo Infinite campaign prior to fighting Chak'Lok. If it is a part of the main story, you won't miss obtaining this piece of equipment.

In multiplayer, there are currently four maps that host a Threat Sensor in Halo Infinite. You can find them in Equipment Dispensers or by looting another player who has been eliminated.

Burnt Toast @BURNT_T045T so i found out today you can kiII people with the threat sensor in Halo Infinite so i found out today you can kiII people with the threat sensor in Halo Infinite https://t.co/ItK0fzXIXx

The maps that include a Threat Sensor are:

Launch Site

Highpower

Fragmentation

Deadlock

If you can, try and prioritize this item. It can be a true game-changer, especially in objective modes. The Threat Sensor can inform you when someone is approaching a Stronghold or even your team's flag.

Having information on the location of the other team in Halo Infinite is invaluable. The capabilities of the Threat Sensor are severely underrated, and it should be picked up often.

