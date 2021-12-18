Where to find the Thunderstorm skull in Halo Infinite

Players looking for more of a challenge in Halo Infinite will want to pursue the Thunderstorm Skull before most of the other collectibles. But like many of the collectibles and skulls scattered around the Zeta Halo Ring, there are some progression gates that need to be passed.

Once players go far enough in the Halo Infinite campaign, getting the Thunderstorm Skull won't be too difficult. However, getting to the Thunderstorm Skull may be more difficult if players can't get their hands on a flying vehicle or use grapple shot acrobatics. This is due to the skull being located in an isolated spot towards the center of the Halo ring, but it's honestly really easy to find.

Obtaining the Thunder Skull in the Halo Infinite campaign

Before looking for the Thunderstorm Skull, players need to bring Master Chief far enough in the main story. The mission that needs to be started for the Thunderstorm Skull is the "The Sequence" because it will give access to the area that wasn't available before. Most missions in Halo Infinite still give players some map freedom, so exploring for the Thunderstorm Skull in "The Sequence" is not a problem at all.

In the mission area, the skull will be located on the edge of the map boundaries, within some of the hexagonal pillars. Based on the map icons, it appears as if it is out of bounds, but it is just located high up. The Thunderskull is located nearly directly west of the beacon in the map area.

One of the easiest methods to get this skull is to use a Wasp or a Banshee. If players are at a high enough level, then the Wasp can be summoned at an FOB. Otherwise, a grapple shot can be used to steal an enemy Banished Banshee.

Using the Grapple Shot to get the Thunderstorm Skull in Halo Infinite

Use the grapple shot to climb the columns. (Image via Microsoft)

If players want to try their luck with the grapple shot alone, then they will need to get as close to the pillar location as possible. One pillar or column will be standing up higher than the others in the cluster, and players will need to grapple with this one alone.

Also Read Article Continues below

Continuing to climb is much easier with the 40% cooldown on the grapple shot, but before players know it, they'll be at the column peak. There, players can claim the Thunderstorm skull at the peak, which will increase the rank and difficulty of enemies in Halo Infinite.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider