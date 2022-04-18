How to use Town Hall 7 Mass Hogs attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is an online battle game where players use Elixir, Super, and Dark Elixir armies to attack various opponent bases. Each Town Hall level has a different set of troops available, which users must deploy to win multiplayer combat.

Town Hall 7 is vital in the game because it is where they first encounter Dark Elixir forces and the Barbarian King.

Numerous expert gamers and content providers have devised various attack techniques for 3-star Town Hall 7 bases. Mass Hogs is the best offensive attacking strategy, capable of destroying 3-star multiplayers and clan war Town Hall 7 bases.

Mass Hogs Attack Strategy in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Is Hog Rider called Hog Rider before he gets his first Hog?



🤔 Is Hog Rider called Hog Rider before he gets his first Hog?🤔

As Hog Riders assault the defensive structures directly, allowing other soldiers to clear the base, Mass Hogs is the most reliable offensive plan for Town Hall 7 players. As the name implies, Mass Hogs employ a large number of Hog Riders and forces such as Wizards, Giants, and Archers.

Before adopting this approach, users should aim to level up Hog Rider to level 2.

Having a level 10 Barbarian King can also assist in knocking down exterior buildings and some clan castle troops, which is incredibly beneficial for this attack. Players should try employing it in wars or keeping a regular source of Dark Elixir through Dark Elixir collectors and multiplayer loot because it is a high Dark Elixir attack tactic.

Clash Champs @ClashChamps

clashchamps.com/2020/02/22/th-…

youtu.be/ZtZdQ-U0MDA



The army composition for the Town Hall 7 Mass Hogs attack strategy is as follows:

27 Hogs

3 Giants

6 Wall Breakers

8 Wizards

6 Archers

3 Heal Spells

Hogs (Clan castle)

How to use Mass Hogs attack strategy in Clash of Clans

This is one of the best TH7 attacks in Clash of Clans to employ for an easy three-star. Hogs go straight for the defenses, making it simple for other forces to clear the base. However, gamers must clear their opponents' clan castle troops before deploying Hogs.

The following guide will help you perform this attack strategy:

Use an Archer to transport the troops to one of the corners if the opponent's clan castle is simple to lure. If the clan castle is in the center of the base, players can use Giants. Once users have gotten their men to the corner, utilize support troops such as Wizards, Barbarian Kings, and Archers to take out the enemy's forces. Use the Healing Spell if the Hog Riders and clan castle Hog Riders are in a group and their health is low. Using the Barbarian King, clear the outside buildings.

Finally, for the Town Hall 7 players, Mass Hogs is one of the easiest offensive techniques in Clash of Clans. To preserve the most amount of resources, use this high Dark Elixir assault technique just in clan war battles.

Edited by Ravi Iyer