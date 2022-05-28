How to use Trade Harbor in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom may not be very high up on the mining resources front, but the game surely pulls through on the trading of those resources. Many platforms are available throughout the game for players to engage in trades with each other and with the game's servers as well.

One of the main highlights of this aspect of Cookie Run: Kingdom is Touc's Trade Harbor, which gets unlocked at Castle Level 8 alongside the Rainbow Shell Gallery.

Get to know this particular feature from the game in this article, and how it can be one of the biggest forces behind player growth.

How to use Touc's Trade Harbor effectively in Cookie Run: Kingdom (May 2022)

The Tree of Wishes is by far the best place to get gold. Similarly, Trade Harbor's speciality is Rainbow Pearls. These can be used primarily at the Rainbow Shell Gallery, which as mentioned earlier, is added to one's kingdom at the same time as the Harbour.

A big reason why players are unable to capitalize on the utility of the Trade Harbor is that they are unaware that unless a minimum number of points is reached, the ship won't leave, taking all the items they put in it with them.

Hence, players are asked to load a ship only after they take a look at how many points worth of items they have that they want to trade away. The minimum limit is 50,000 points.

Graphic detailing the point value of various items (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

As can be seen in the above graphic, trade-produced goods have much higher point values when compared with direct trade materials. This leads us to another guideline for effective use of the trade harbour, it is better to produce higher-tier objects than to trade with lower ones. Low-tier items are best used in the Tree of Wishes and other landmarks.

Such high tier' objects can be produced at Maison Du Cake, the Jewelry Salon, and similar landmarks. For newer users, whose lower castle level forbids access to these buildings, trading in Butter, Cloud Pillows, and Cuckoo Clocks is a good idea.

On certain promotional days, several high-tier items double in value, with some seeing even bigger boosts. These are announced on the official Cookie Run: Kingdom Twitter handle, and keeping track of these and taking advantage of them can have a massive effect on the long-term progress of players in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

The maximum reward that a player can gain from a trade is 1500 pearls. This means that in every three-day cycle of the Rainbow Shell Gallery, players can earn up to 4500 pearls. This is in addition to the possibility that they might chance upon Legendary Soulstones and other rare items at the harbor. Happy Trading CRK Fans!

Fans can track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan