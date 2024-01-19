How to use the training mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Owing to a robust and complex combat system implementation, developer Ubisoft Montpellier has included a handy training mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. This should help out players who have just begun to dip their toes into the intricacies of the critically acclaimed Metroidvania game, as many threats lurk around every corner.

This guide discusses how to track down the combat training mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown to better navigate the game's challenges and boss fights. Here is everything you need to know about it.

How to unlock the training mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

You will revisit this area several times throughout the game (Image via Ubisoft)

This practice arena is unlocked shortly after reaching the Haven hub area in the game's Lower City section. Here, you will find a Wak-Wak Tree, a vendor to buy items from, and more. To use the training mode, you must climb the ramps nearby and head to the top right side of the screen.

One of the Immortals named Artaban can be interacted with here. Selecting the Free Training mode under the popup menu will take the protagonist, Sargon, into an arena with an undead foe. Here, you can perform combos and get used to the combat flow, including parrying and performing Vengeful Counters. Additionally, you can also engage in Challenges under Artaban.

Select the Free Training option (Image via Ubisoft)

These target specific mechanics of the game, allowing players to learn various combos, utilize the Time Powers in combat, and more; think of these as more advanced tutorials. While they are not necessary to see the game through, they're solid tricks that should make encounters more manageable if players wish to devote their time to them.

Otherwise, simply nailing down parry and counter timings in the training mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is enough. It will let players stand toe-to-toe even against the biggest threats, though some retries will be inevitable thanks to new attacks and surprise movesets.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is currently available on PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.