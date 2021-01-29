How to use Twitch Prime to get free skins in League of Legends

Skins and cosmetics have always been integral to customizing player’s gameplay in League of Legends.
Riot Games goes above and beyond when creating some of the most unique and memorable cosmetics in the MOBA.
From Rare sets to Legendary ones, each skin line is incredible, and League of Legends fans do indeed get giddy every time they get a skin shard from a Hextech chest.
Fortunately, Twitch Prime Gaming is offering one free champion cosmetic shard every ten days for all skin connoisseurs.
The offer is up and available till April 2021, and this guide deals with exactly how to get some free shards.
Getting free League of Legends skins through Twitch Prime
The free skin shards through Twitch Prime Gaming are only available every ten days, when a new promotion begins.
Hence, League of Legends players need to stay on top of their game if they want to make the most of this event.
A new skin shard will be available on the following days:
- February 4th
- February 15th
- February 25th
- March 8th
- March 18th
- March 29th
The skin shards that players get will be random, and depending on whether they like it or not, they can always choose to unlock it permanently with Orange Essence from the loot tab.
If the shard is not a preferred one, then the League of Legends client always provides players with the option of either selling it for Orange Essence or rerolling it into a new one with two other skin shards.
To receive skin shards, League of Legends players will need to follow these steps:
- Connect their Twitch account to an Amazon Prime account on the official website
- Connect their Riot Games account to the Twitch account
- Head to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page and claim their reward
- Then, log into League of Legends and check their Loot tab
- A Mystery Skin Shard should be automatically added