How to use Twitch Prime to get free skins in League of Legends

Skins and cosmetics have always been integral to customizing player’s gameplay in League of Legends.

Riot Games goes above and beyond when creating some of the most unique and memorable cosmetics in the MOBA.

We'll be crossing our fingers for you for the next Mystery Skin Shard drop in @LeagueofLegends 🤞👑 Grab your free shard today with your #PrimeGaming benefits and let us know who you got https://t.co/Ck4ZCIKbs7 pic.twitter.com/XBTSuhGhiT — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) January 5, 2021

From Rare sets to Legendary ones, each skin line is incredible, and League of Legends fans do indeed get giddy every time they get a skin shard from a Hextech chest.

Fortunately, Twitch Prime Gaming is offering one free champion cosmetic shard every ten days for all skin connoisseurs.

The offer is up and available till April 2021, and this guide deals with exactly how to get some free shards.

Getting free League of Legends skins through Twitch Prime

Attention @LeagueofLegends players! The 3rd Mystery Skin Shard within this rotation is available for you to unlock ⌚️



The 1st and 2nd shard is still available to claim if you haven't already so head to the link and grab your shards 👑 https://t.co/9vBP0Wxemh pic.twitter.com/8FgwXWiBhI — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) January 25, 2021

The free skin shards through Twitch Prime Gaming are only available every ten days, when a new promotion begins.

Hence, League of Legends players need to stay on top of their game if they want to make the most of this event.

A new skin shard will be available on the following days:

February 4th

February 15th

February 25th

March 8th

March 18th

March 29th

The skin shards that players get will be random, and depending on whether they like it or not, they can always choose to unlock it permanently with Orange Essence from the loot tab.

If the shard is not a preferred one, then the League of Legends client always provides players with the option of either selling it for Orange Essence or rerolling it into a new one with two other skin shards.

To receive skin shards, League of Legends players will need to follow these steps: