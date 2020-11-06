League of Legends: 2020 All-Star event announced; new Elderwood Ornn skin coming out

If you haven't recovered from the League of Legends Worlds 2020 finals yet, better catch up. Riot Games has announced the new All-Stars event for this year, and it looks very glamorous.

We're excited to announce that the 2020 League of Legends All-Star Event will take place from December 18-20! #AllStar2020



Read more here: https://t.co/HyloA0XCIU pic.twitter.com/u64LGhjwnw — LoL Esports (@lolesports) November 5, 2020

All-Stars is a lucrative annual esports event conducted by Riot, where professional players, content creators, and veterans of League of Legends come together to face off in a competition. These participants are usually decided based on votes, and the community picks the players they want to see in this popular event.

League of Legends All-Stars event to start on 18th December

Unlike earlier offline All-Stars events, this year, the esports competition will be entirely online. Before you go berserk with this news, do not worry, as Riot has already addressed this issue. The developer will be closely looking at all the matches between regions and will help participants choose the optimum servers with the least possible ping.

Image Credits: Riot Games

Moreover, 2020's iteration will see a new format, where the event will be divided into two sections: Underdog Uprising and Superstar Showdown.

The former will happen on 18th December and feature some underrated players from smaller regions trying to defeat their nearest dominant region, thus having a shot at beating the best players in the world.

The Superstar Showdown event will stage some exciting fights between the LPL and LCK regions, followed by LCS and LEC. It will have the best players in the game, and it will be fascinating to see these gamers go head-to-head against each other.

The official voting starts on 9th November and will last till 16th November, and players can watch the whole All-Stars tournament live at the official esports website of Riot.

Ornn finally has a new cosmetic in League of Legends

maybe this win will ifnally force riot to make an ornn skin haha



now are we gonna get elderwood or DWG first 🤔 #Worlds2020 — Yes I'm Log 🧠 (@logishere) October 31, 2020

Oh! Did we mention that Ornn is finally getting a cosmetic in the game? The champion will get his highly-requested Elderwood cosmetic on 16th December, costing 1350 RP in the shop.

Moreover, 100% of the earnings through this cosmetic will be donated to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund at ImpactAssets, and more details would be disclosed in the future.

