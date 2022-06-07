How to use Warbands in Diablo Immortal

Despite the somewhat depressing and lonesome feeling the Diablo franchise has created, Diablo Immortal is quite the opposite. Similar to Lost Ark, another popular ARPG, Diablo Immortal is an MMO. Even so, it still carries the same demon-slaying gameplay that fans of the Diablo series expect.

While some would prefer to face the forces of hell all by themselves, Diablo Immortal has several socially-focused features. There is a chat box that players can use to communicate or just vibe with other people. The game also has Clans and Dark Clans relating to end-game content as well as Warbands.

Considering the nature of loot and its randomness in Diablo Immortal, players are highly recommended to take full advantage of Warbands.

Here’s how to use Warbands in the game and what they offer in return.

Warbands and how to use them in Diablo Immortal

It is best to think of Warbands as a guild. Warbands can be created and given a name. Typically, the one who creates it is the Warband Leader (otherwise known as the guild leader).

A Warband then grows when the leader invites players. Players can also apply to join one.

Once a Warband is created, just like a guild, players who have joined can converse with one another via their own chat channel.

To encourage players to group together, Warbands provide several enticing benefits. On top of having a group of like-minded individuals, they also offer:

A 5% increase to item drop chance (when grouping with fellow Warband members)

Shared stash

A Warband Camp (social space)

Sealed Warband Chests (unlock for legendary items that players can borrow)

Helliquary Roles (roles that apply buffs to chosen players)

Warbands are small, with each one consisting of only eight players. This is more of an opportunity to create a close-knit fellowship compared to a 100-person clan.

How to create or join a Warband

If Warbands in Diablo Immortal sound really nice, players should consider creating one. In order to unlock this ability, players will have to first complete the tutorial. This applies to every new character. The option to join a Warband is also locked until the tutorial is completed.

Once Warbands are unlocked, players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1 : Tap the three stripes in the top-right corner.

: Tap the three stripes in the top-right corner. Step 2 : Select Warbands.

: Select Warbands. Step 3 : To join a Warband, pick one from the list and select Apply. Use the messaging system to ask questions about a particular Warband corner.

: To join a Warband, pick one from the list and select Apply. Use the messaging system to ask questions about a particular Warband corner. Step 4 : To create a Warband, select Create Warband in the lower-left corner.

: To create a Warband, select Create Warband in the lower-left corner. Step 5 : Pick content you’re hoping your Warband will cover and choose a time of the day.

: Pick content you’re hoping your Warband will cover and choose a time of the day. Step 6 : Write a description. This is a great place to add additional information like the kind of classes you’re looking for.

: Write a description. This is a great place to add additional information like the kind of classes you’re looking for. Step 7 : Give the Warband a name and select Create Warband.

: Give the Warband a name and select Create Warband. Step 8: Establish the Warband Camp. Kill 10,000 monsters. This cannot be done solo and must be done with at least one other Warband member.

The last step may sound daunting. However, the more allies are helping, the quicker the task gets done. Additional allies multiply the effect. If two Warband members kill 100 monsters, Diablo Immortal counts that as 200 monsters.

