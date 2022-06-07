How to join and leave a clan in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal is the mobile answer to Blizzard's iconic dungeon-crawling franchise, and it's carrying the torch. Like the classic trilogy, the game is a lot more fun to play with a team of fellow adventurers on either side.

Getting an adventuring party together can be tough, but a clan can help. A clan is a 150-person group that can work together towards larger goals. Being part of a big team can make it easier to find willing cohorts. It's also important for the game's communication system. Clans are a key part of the game.

Joining and leaving clans in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal @DiabloImmortal Your blood is hers to take.



Will you be the Countess' next victim? Your blood is hers to take.Will you be the Countess' next victim? https://t.co/Ug9Bajh6SZ

Diablo Immortal functions like an MMO in many ways, including its party design. Though clans are important to the game, they are not available as soon as players start the game.

Players will have to go through a great deal of the game without joining any clans. Though they can still party up, the larger group is locked behind hours of progress.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Players must be at level 30 before they can access the clan menu and become a member. Many maintain that 30 is where the game's XP system becomes too heavily dependent on spending money. This means it could take a long time to get to unlocking clans.

Players must also approach the bounty board in Westmarch and take the quest entitled Opening the Way. Upon taking on this mission, one will gain access to the clan's menu.

Open the menu and select the Adventurer tab. Navigate to Clan, then to Clan Details. The Clan Details menu will show players a long list of available clans they can choose to join.

They can select any clan that isn't full and click on it. Doing so will summon a prompt allowing the player to join the new clan. Just press accept and enjoy the new membership.

After joining a clan, a player might discover that they don't like the way this group operates. If that's the case, leaving the clan is just as easy.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Simply navigate to the Clan roster, which displays every member of the clan. Find and select your name. Press it and select Leave Clan. This will evacuate the clan and leave the player without one.

The benefit of clans in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal @DiabloImmortal



Diablo Immortal is out now.



Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta.



diabloimmortal.com Evil is everywhere.Diablo Immortal is out now.Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta. Evil is everywhere.Diablo Immortal is out now.Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta.🔥 diabloimmortal.com https://t.co/TmJiZgRNXx

Diablo Immortal's community is a mixed bag and clans will get players surrounded quickly. Joining a clan has its upsides, but there could be reasons to pick a different one.

Joining a clan is a great way to have allies around at a moment's notice. Players can also gain a lot of information and make new friends from clan bonds. There are also leaderboards available for clan groups.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The leaderboard system could be a problem for some, as it has its own daily and weekly challenges. Pressure from other members to compete could drive players away from a clan.

Joining a clan will be key to most players' Diablo Immortal experience. Players are free to come and go as they please.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far