How to disable chat box in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal is out in parts of the globe as of June 2, on PC, iOS, and Android devices. Officially, it is in open beta for anyone with the proper hardware to join and enjoy.

On release, the game has six classes to play: Barbarian, Necromancer, Wizard, Demon Hunter, Crusader, and Monk.

Unlike its predecessors, Diablo Immortal is an MMO, similar to Lost Ark. It takes the content and gameplay loop of the past, but players will constantly cross paths with other people and not just NPCs as they carve paths through demons.

Not only will users see one another, but can also band together to create groups, whether it is through the Party Finder feature or Warbands. Naturally, they can also chat with one another in real-time, a good, alternative way for talking to like-minded people, creating friendships, and interacting with the community as a whole.

With that said, gamers do not have to engage with others in Diablo Immortal. It can be distracting to see the chat box constantly refreshing, not to mention it takes up a fair amount of space in the corner.

To clean up the screen a bit, the chat box can be removed.

Diablo Immortal: disabling chat box

Story continues below ad

Disable every single channel (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Step 1 : Located in the top-right corner of the screen, just to the right of the mini-map, is a hamburger icon. Selecting that will open a menu for players to access various features.

: Located in the top-right corner of the screen, just to the right of the mini-map, is a hamburger icon. Selecting that will open a menu for players to access various features. Step 2 : At the very top, on the right-hand side, there is a gear icon. That is the Settings button. Select it.

: At the very top, on the right-hand side, there is a gear icon. That is the Settings button. Select it. Step 3 : On the left-hand side, go down, and select Chat.

: On the left-hand side, go down, and select Chat. Step 4 : Under “Channels In Chat Preview,” disable any channels users do not wish to see appearing in their chat box. To disable the chat box completely, uncheck everything.

: Under “Channels In Chat Preview,” disable any channels users do not wish to see appearing in their chat box. To disable the chat box completely, uncheck everything. Step 5: Close Diablo Immortal and rejoin. The chat box is now disabled.

Story continues below ad

Gamers who have their Battle.net account connected will still receive personal messages from their friends. Unfortunately, those messages will stick around and force the chat box to reappear.

That means leaving Diablo Immortal again and rejoining to hide the chat box again. To enable the chat box, walk through the steps again but select the necessary channels.

Several accessibility features in the settings (Image via Activision Blizzard)

There are also additional accessibility options such as auto-playing voice memos, chat size, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech.

Step 1 : Open Settings.

: Open Settings. Step 2 : Select Chat on the left-hand side.

: Select Chat on the left-hand side. Step 3 : Scroll down to “Auto-play Voice Memos.” Select the options gamers would like to hear or disable entirely. If there is a checkmark, that means it has been enabled.

: Scroll down to “Auto-play Voice Memos.” Select the options gamers would like to hear or disable entirely. If there is a checkmark, that means it has been enabled. Step 4 : Scroll down further to alter chat size. Unfortunately, text size cannot go lower than the default settings, but chat size can be increased.

: Scroll down further to alter chat size. Unfortunately, text size cannot go lower than the default settings, but chat size can be increased. Step 5: Speech-to-text and text-to-speech are further down.

Thankfully, all of these features — from the chat box to text-to-speech — can be enabled and disabled at any point during Diablo Immortal, which is great should players decide to engage in multiplayer later on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far