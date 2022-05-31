How to level up Tripods in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is one of the strongest and most beloved MMORPGs in the genre, featuring a ton of great content. The game dropped a few months ago to rave reviews and a truly staggering player base, and proceedings have only improved.

Tripods are a key part of the game's progression system, allowing players to gain skill improvements and create a unique build. While Skill Points improve abilities by simple numbers, Tripods can completely change how a skill functions. Tripods are key to all forms of combat, so mastering this system is important.

Upgrading Tripods in Lost Ark

Lost Ark requires players to be smart with how they spend their limited Skill Points, and Tripods are a reward for this system. Tripods can only be unlocked and upgraded with further spending of Skill Points.

Each Tripod offers the player three choices for how they'd like to upgrade their new skill. Furthermore, each one comes in three tiers, with more powerful traits locked to the higher tiers.

To use a Tripod, players will have to select one of three skills, and they can only use that one. Each level forces them to pick their favorite possible upgrade and leaves a variety of options on the table.

The first tier of a Tripod is unlocked when the player levels up a skill four times. The second requires leveling up that skill seven times. Finally, the third level will require the player to level up the skill ten times.

The first tier of Tripod abilities is typically a small, but helpful, addition to the skill. Reducing the MP cost of a skill, increasing its Attack Speed, or introducing faster meter gain are common options.

The second tier often radically increases the damage and efficiency of a skill. Adding status effects or massive damage increases are fairly common in the second tier of the Tripod.

The third tier of Tripod violates the typical rules by offering only two options. Luckily, these two are typically essential to the overall effectiveness of this skill.

Getting Skill Points in Lost Ark

Lost Ark allows each character to pick up a maximum of 282 Skill Points, which they will have at the game's level cap. There are a few key ways to unlock Skill Points and get the Tripod to the highest level quickly.

Leveling up is the most important and common way to gain Skill Points, so players will need to grind through the levels quickly. Hitting the level cap will feel like the end of grinding, but one can still improve their skills with the right items.

Skill Potions allow players to acquire additional Skill Points with a consumable item. They can be hard to come by, but this important resource can keep one improving their Tripods beyond the cap.

Tons of short quests can be taken on to earn Skill Potions, as can many Adventurers Journal tasks. Skill Potions are important pieces of leveling up in Lost Ark and players should pay attention to their Tripods.

