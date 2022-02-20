How to craft potions in Lost Ark

Potions are very important in Lost Ark as they can ensure a player's survivability and greatly increase their chances of success. Players will want to craft as many potions as possible to increase their odds of completing a quest or a raid.

Some may find that at the beginning of the game, potions drop a lot, but as they level up, it becomes less common. This is where crafting comes in.

Unlocking the Stronghold in Lost Ark is key in being able to craft potions

Before players are able to craft potions in Lost Ark, they need to have their Stronghold unlocked. The Stronghold is unlocked by taking back Luterra Castle, and by completing the quest Song of Hearth and Stronghold Ceremony.

Upon unlocking these, players can play the Song of Heath and Home to travel to their Stronghold, which is where they will be able to begin crafting potions.

There are a few different potions that players can craft in Lost Ark

Players of Lost Ark can make potions that heal them over time, or even potions that heal them instantly. Image via Smilegate.

There are two different types of potions that are craftable within the game: Healing Potions and HP potions. Healing potions allow players to heal an amount over eight seconds.

HP potions heal for a set percentage of a player's life, and are the only kind that can be used in raids and dungeons. Knowing the difference between these and when to use them can make a big difference in survivability.

Players can easily craft their potions at the Workshop within the Stronghold

Once the Stronghold has been unlocked, players will be able to access the Workshop within it. Accessing the Workshop is easy, simply press Ctrl+1 to open the menu and select the Workshop.

Upon unlocking the Stronghold, players are given a quest that they must complete in order to craft some HP potions. Simply craft the potions at the Workshop from within the menu to complete the quest.

Potions are a valuable resource and players will want to craft as many as they can

As players make their way through the game, potions become more and more valuable. Image via Smilegate.

Crafting potions gives players the ability to tackle content they may find increasingly difficult as they make their way through the game and begin to level up their gear.

Potions are one of the most valuable resources, and players should never pass on the opportunity to craft more. By leveling up the Workshop at the Lab, players can craft much more powerful potions and have more survivability.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul