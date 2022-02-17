How to get Harmony Shards in Lost Ark

Lost Ark players are always looking for ways to improve their gear and increase their item level. One of the biggest reasons for this is for players to be able to tackle varied endgame content. Players can use a rare endgame resource called 'Harmony Shards' to upgrade their armor and weapons through Gear Honing. However, farming these Harmony Shards takes time.

Gaining precious Harmony Shards in Lost Ark can be done in a few different ways

The best and most tried method in Lost Ark for gaining Harmony Shards is by running Chaos Dungeons in a group. These dungeons are endgame content and can be run up to two times per day. During these runs, players can be rewarded with Harmony Shards dropped by their enemies. They can also snag a few of the Disorder Crystals, which can be traded for even more Harmony Shards.

Harmony Shards can also be farmed using the Tower method

Players can farm the Tower multiple times per day in order to increase Harmony Shard output. (Image via Smilegate)

Players can visit the Tower and attempt to make their way through 50 floors of enemies that progressively get more difficult. This is a solo activity and players should pay special attention to the difficulty ramps within the Tower. By defeating enemies until they can no longer continue, players can gain more Harmony Shards. This activity can also be replayed multiple times per day.

By dismantling items, players can also gain additional Harmony Shards

When players dismantle gear they no longer need or use, they have a chance to gain some Harmony Shards during the dismantling process. Unlike the above mentioned methods, this is not guaranteed, but it is possible to get some Harmony Shards from dismantling gear.

Harder endgame content in Lost Ark can also bring a wealth of Harmony Shards

By completing Guardian Raids and Abyss Raids, players can gain some extra Harmony Shards. Unfortunately, this method will require characters that are both, at a higher level and have better gear. Therefore, this is not going to be the method most players can start with. Still, it remains a viable option to further increase Harmony Shard gain when the prerequisites are met.

Trading Disorder Crystals in for Harmony Crystals

Players can trade their Disorder Crystals for more Harmony Shards making the Chaos Dungeon method worthwhile. (Image via Smilegate)

When players are back at Vern Castle, they can trade any Disorder Crystals they have to the Chaos Dungeon NPC for more Harmony Crystals. This method works with the first (Chaos Dungeon farming) because Disorder Crystals also drop in Chaos Dungeons. By following all of these methods, players can obtain a wealth of Harmony Shards and help their character become much stronger in the process.

