How to use Witch in Clash Royale

The Witch in Clash Royale, a flexible card, enhances your gameplay by adding attack and protection. She may hide your troops with her horde of summoned skeletons while pounding your adversaries with unrelenting strikes. Whether it is positioned strategically to protect against enemy rushes or behind tanks for support, location is crucial. To get the most out of her, combine her card with complementing cards, like troops that deal splash damage and tanks.

Timing and adaptation are key; understanding when to use her and how to undermine your opponent's plan of attack can change the course of the fight.

Strategies to use Witch in Clash Royale

1) Strategic placement

Strategic placement (Image via Supercell)

When using the Witch in Clash Royale, you can consider positioning her behind tanks or troops with high hit points to give her shelter and prevent opponent troops or buildings from hitting her immediately as she spawns skeletons.

Because her produced skeletons may rapidly distract and chip away at approaching threats, positioning her at the center of your half of the arena can also aid defend against opponent rushes. She can defend against air and ground forces if you position her behind your Crown Towers in Clash Royale, which will maximize her defensive capabilities.

2) Synergistic deck building

An example of a deck (Image via Supercell)

Success depends on creating a deck that works well with the Witch in Clash Royale. The Witch's power comes from her ability to spawn skeletons; thus, it's important to combine her with cards that leverage this swarm strategy. While the Witch calls out skeletons to overwhelm adversaries, cards like the Giant, Golem, or even the Miner can function as superb tanks by absorbing damage.

Furthermore, the Witch's offspring can be augmented by splash damage troops, such as the Baby Dragon or the Wizard, who can eliminate opponent swarms and free up her skeletons to inflict damage on enemy troops and buildings in Clash Royale.

3) Adaptation and timing

The Witch in the middle (Image via Supercell)

Your chances at success depend on your ability to identify when to use the Witch and adjust to your opponent's tactics. The Witch in Clash Royale can be used to stop an opponent's massive ground-based assault and weaken their force with her generated skeletons by positioning her behind your Crown Towers.

Conversely, if your adversary is dependent on air units, tactically aligning the Witch with anti-air forces such as the Electro Wizard or Mega Minion can effectively counter their approach. When using the Witch on offense, timing is crucial.

To increase your opponent's influence on the battlefield, wait at a moment when her defenses are weak or distracted, then provide her with more troops or spells. During Clash Royale games, you may take full advantage of the Witch's versatility and guide your team to victory with flexibility and strategic deployments.

