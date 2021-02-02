How to visit the Mandalorian's new Fortnite POI in-game after 15.30 update

Fortnite's teaser, featuring the Mandalorian, was a prelude to a new update that announced a unique Point of Interest (POI) for Apollo Island. It is a reasonably iconic Star Wars location found in a desert, as players can probably guess.

New Fortnite POI: The Cantina

Players can find the Cantina just northwest of Hunter's Haven, shortly after entering the desert. It is large and impossible to miss.

As far as Fortnite locations go, it is really easy to find. All players need to look at their maps, find the grey spot in the desert, and land there.

Cantina Location

Once players find the Cantina, it is essential to know that this is Mando's new spawn point. He will spawn either inside or outside of the Cantina, and the place will probably be swarming with other players looking to check out the new Fortnite POI and fight Mando as part of the LTM.

One of the coolest parts about the Cantina is that it is owned and run by Fortnite's mecha kitty. An adorable little kitten running a hunter's refuge in the middle of the desert is the icing on this update's cake.

Cantina

Mando's Bounty LTM

The new Fortnite POI is part of Mando's Bounty LTM, where players race to complete hunter challenges to win a Beskar Umbrella. The first player in a match to achieve the goal will get a certain amount of credits wins, but be warned that Mando will come after them as soon as a player takes the lead.

The new Fortnite POI and Mando's bounty are part of the recent Fortnite v15.30 patch. The patch also contains various bug fixes to Battle Royale, Creative mode, Save the World, and overall game functionality. Players' clients should update automatically.