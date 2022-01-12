How wallhacks and aimbots are already destroying competitive Halo Infinite in just a few months

Halo Infinite is a ton of fun, but it’s not without its serious flaws. Right now, the biggest problem in the game is hacking, and it’s been going on since the Beta. The maps are gorgeous and well-designed, and the weapons are familiar. Sometimes, 343 is quick to address problems like the Battle Pass. On the topic of cheating, the devs appear to be silent.

The game has only been out for a few months and we’re seeing hackers being called out in competitive, no answers, and crossplay - infuriating players.

What Are Hackers Using in Halo Infinite?

The hacking problem in Halo Infinite has spiraled out of control, and it seems to only get worse day by day. What sort of tools are players using, though? Aimbots are the most common, allowing players to get easy headshots with zero effort.

Ritsuka @MagicalFatKid Tell me you're toggling aimbot without telling me you're toggling aimbot. He even lets himself die in the end after getting the tripple but you can tell clear as day he locks onto heads. @Halo @Halo Support Tell me you're toggling aimbot without telling me you're toggling aimbot. He even lets himself die in the end after getting the tripple but you can tell clear as day he locks onto heads. @Halo @HaloSupport https://t.co/rbCiGQeKoQ

Beyond that, the other common hack is the wallhack, which lets players see through the wall, as the name implies. You can see the players behind objects and know when they’re coming so you can easily take them out. Some of these cheat engines allow you to see specific stats about players in-game. You can see their health and hitbox, for example. They call this Halo Infinite ESP and it makes picking fights a breeze.

Someone typically purchases these hacks for 24 hours or 30 days. The ease of purchase and the ability to make endless free accounts on Halo Infinite makes cheating easy for players, ruining the fun for others. They existed back as early as November, as can be seen on Twitter.

It tends to be pretty obvious when someone is hacking too. You can see in a variety of clips where someone perfectly locks onto an enemy head and deletes them with a perfect shot. They only seem to occur on PC though, making gamers eager to see crossplay be optional. Halo Infinite fans are even seeing cheating accusations popping up in the HCS.

Halo Infinite Players, Minds and Idren, Called Out For Hacking

Hackusations are common in CoD Warzone, and they’re coming to Halo too. As they are both free-to-play games, it’s not a surprise to hear about pros potentially taking a shortcut. In a recent accusation, Roman “Druk” Nasirudin” accused BBG’s “Minds” of wallhacking during a $10K Halo event.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Pioneers Halo Pro Druk is accusing BBG member Minds of walling in last nights $10,000 Halo event and is releasing clips on the situation after KCP lost to BBG in a game 5 slayer 49-50… Pioneers Halo Pro Druk is accusing BBG member Minds of walling in last nights $10,000 Halo event and is releasing clips on the situation after KCP lost to BBG in a game 5 slayer 49-50… https://t.co/wAA836T5bi

Druk even showed clips of incredibly shady behavior in the tournament. No response has been made by Minds, and we’ve yet to see word come from 343 Industries. In the above footage, you can see Minds’ point of view. Druk released several clips showing how suspicious Minds' gameplay was.

Then we have Idren, a known cheater called out by huge names in the Halo scene - Lucid and FormaL. He’s notorious and has reportedly been caught repeatedly cheating. Names like Lucid and FormaL of Team Optic hold a great deal of weight.

Despite the nature of these cheating accusations, 343 Industries has not made a statement about either, worse still with one being in a major money event. The company has made statements saying that more stringent anti-cheat measures are coming, but players aren’t seeing any proof.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



Get it done Notorious Halo cheater "Iden" has been called out by so many people, and now add two of the biggest names in the game also calling him out, with Lucid and FormaLGet it done @Halo Notorious Halo cheater "Iden" has been called out by so many people, and now add two of the biggest names in the game also calling him out, with Lucid and FormaLGet it done @Halo https://t.co/9vZW9PsUCA

If pro players and established players can cheat without consequences, what is going to stop everyone else from doing it? You can report cheaters, but when they can just make another account, this does little to stem the tide of hacking.

It’s also a clunky system since you also have to upload the cheating proof, download it on PC, and then upload it again for a Support Ticket. One solution suggested by the community is to disable crossplay. Even if this were allowed, it would still leave PC players out of luck. The only solution right now is to see genuine steps to correct these problems by 343 Industries themselves.

