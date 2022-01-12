How and where to watch BGIS Grand Finals: Timings, channels and more

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, popularly known as BGIS 2021, is a major BGMI tournament that battle royale enthusiasts are excited about. The Grand Finals of the major tournament are all set to be held from tomorrow, January 13, 2022 onwards.

The Grand Finals will be held over the course of four days and will finally come to an end on 16 January 2022. After a nail-biting Semi-Finals that concluded on 11 January 2022, players can certainly expect the Grand Finals to be even more exciting.

Where to watch the Grand Finals of BGIS 2021?

Players can tune into the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India to watch the Grand Finals live tomorrow. The tournament will commence at 5.00 pm IST.

Since the tournament will carry on for a continuous period of four days, it is expected that the competition will start at 5.00 pm IST daily. Interested viewers can click here to be redirected to the official YouTube channel of BGMI.

Details of the Grand Finals of BGIS 2021

A total of 16 teams have qualified for the Grand Finals and will fight it out on the battlefield in the coming four days. BGIS 2021 has a prize pool of a whopping INR 1 crore, out of which the winning team is set to receive INR 50 lakhs. The first and second runners-up will receive INR 25 lakhs and INR 10 lakhs respectively.

Grand Finals' Prize Pool distribution (Image via BGMI)

All teams will receive cash prizes as given above and the MVP will receive INR 1 lakh. The other categories and their respective prize money are given below:

The Lone Ranger – INR 50,000

The Rampage Freak – INR 50,000

Most Finishes by a Squad – INR 50,000

The Redeemer – INR 50,000

Teams that have qualified for the Grand Finals

The following teams have qualified:

1. Team XO

2. Skylightz Gaming

3. Godlike Esports

4. OREsports

5. TSM

6. Hyderabad Hydras

7. Enigma Gaming

8. Team XSpark

9. UDog India

10.Reckoning Esports

11. R Esports

12. The Supari Gang

13. Revenant Esports

14. Old Hood Esports

15. Tactical Esports

Also Read Article Continues below

16. 7Sea Esports

Edited by Atul S