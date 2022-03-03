How to watch and share recorded races in Gran Turismo 7

One of the most satisfying things in Gran Turismo 7 is to look back at a race the driver absolutely dominated and watch the fruits of their labor. Players can also look back at poorly driven races and see where they went wrong.

That or they may be content creators and want to show off their hard work without all of the UI cluttering the screen. That can be done by recording races and then heading into World Mode to watch them.

Where are recorded races in Gran Turismo 7, how to unlock them

Early in the World Mode, players will come across the “Showcase” section of the map, which has a magnifying glass on it. It comes fairly early, around Menu Mission #8. This will give players the option to look at the music they’ve gained and the races they’ve taken part in.

The Showcase section shows footage from any player that wants to upload theirs, or players can watch their own handiwork (Image via Polyphony Digital)

It also shows other players racing content, and the drivers can see what clips are currently trending in the world of Gran Turismo 7. If players want to see their content, they will go to the Library section.

How to watch races in Gran Turismo 7 in the Showcase

Open World Mode

Navigate to the “Showcase” icon

Scroll down to “My Items” under “Library”

Select the desired race (defined by video icon in bottom right)

Click “View”

Click “Replay”

Players can change the point of view (any of the racers) and turn on/off the race info and car name indicators. Players who want can also take exceptional photos of a race.

How to share recorded races in Gran Turismo 7

For the bold, players can share their races with the world through the Showcase portion of the game (Image via Polyphony Digital)

Players may be exceptionally proud of a race or have a meme-worthy racing disaster and want to share it with the world. This can be done in the ‌same place. Drivers have to go to a race they want to share, and instead of clicking view, they click share.

A new menu pops up where players title the race and leave a message about what the clip contains. Both ‌are required in order to share. They can then put tags on the race and make it viewable by everyone or just their friends.

From there, it’s just a matter of hitting “OK,” and the footage will be available to view online. Millions of ‌situations can come up in Gran Turismo 7, and this could be a great way to show off what a player can do (or cannot do).

