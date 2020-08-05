A month or so ago, we talked about the OnePlus collaboration with Epic Games to create the best-ever mobile experience for Fortnite and its players. Since then, the smartphone company has released the OnePlus 8, which it says is the only phone that can run Fortnite on 90 frames per second.

Of course, the phone also comes with the Bhangra emote, which is available on all devices starting with OnePlus 3. The above phone promises a fresh, fluid display, with a 50% higher refresh rate than consoles, and up to 240 Hz touch sampling rates.

Image Credits: tech24.com

Furthermore, the phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor and up to 12 GB of RAM. Other features include a dedicated Game Space app, quick charging and multi-dimensional sound, with dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

Regardless of how useful the features are, we will look at the phone’s (first released in April 2020) performance when it comes to running Fortnite.

How well does Fortnite work on OnePlus 8?

While being capable of producing 90 frames per second is essential, consistently doing so is the key. Otherwise, the game is bound to get uncomfortable and laggy. Various content creators on YouTube who got their hands on the device wanted to find this out.

Image Credits: oneplus.com

As it turned out, people reported that the processor, for now, can only support 90 FPS when the ‘low graphics’ option is selected. While this is not the best thing to happen, the final result is stunning and better than what anyone expected.

Image Credits: oneplus.com

Further, Fortnite players observed that the OnePlus 8 consumes a lot more battery when the 90 FPS option is on. While that is expected, some users said that using a controller might be beneficial to get the best gaming experience out of the phone.

Apart from that, the OnePlus8 is one of the smoothest gaming phones in the market, and users can easily play Fortnite on 90 FPS. For further information, and to see Fortnite gameplay on the new OnePlus8, watch the video below: