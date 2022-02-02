How will the Indian PUBG Mobile team be selected for Asian Games 2022?

The 19th Asian Games will be historic, as the tournament will witness PUBG Mobile, alongside eight other Esports, being added as a major event. Players from different Asian countries will fight it out amongst themselves to win medals in the different Esports events.

It is due to the rise in the popularity of the Esports scenario in PUBG Mobile that the game has found a place in the upcoming Asian Games at Hangzhou.

It has to be noted that the game is banned in India and players can only play BGMI, which is the country's own version of the game. However, the Asian Games version of the game will be unique, as it will see the Indian contingent participating in the event.

Thus, it is worth understanding how the Indian team will be selected for the tournament.

Asian Games 2022: How will the Indian PUBG Mobile team be selected?

The Asian Games community released an official confirmation in 2021 that Esports events of popular games like Arena of Valor, Dota 2, Dream of Three Kingdoms 2, EA Sports FIFA, Hearthstone, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile, and Street Fighter V will be added in the 2022 edition of the Games.

According to AESF, the 2022 tournament structure is divided into three stages:

National Team Selections (Including National Qualifiers) Road to Asian Games (RDAG) Regionals Esports Finals in the 19th Asian Games

The initial procedure for the National Team Selections began on November 2021 and officially ended on January 14, 2022. Therefore, national tournaments and player selections for the main team to represent the nation in the Asian Games are the only things left to be conducted.

The RDAG 'National Team Selection' will take place between the months of February and April. Thereafter, the seedings of the national teams will be decided between April and July, for the finals scheduled to be held on September 2022 in Hangzhou, China.

The same procedure was followed in India, and it looks probable that the performance of players in the recently concluded BGIS 2021 has affected the National Tournament Selections. It is to be seen which players will finally make it through to PUBG Mobile's main lineup representing India at the Asian Games.

