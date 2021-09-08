How will the radar and minimap work in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

As new details for Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer are revealed, crucial systems like radar and the minimap have finally been outlined for curious players. The radar has always been an important aspect of Call of Duty, and after Modern Warfare, plenty of eyes have been scrutinizing how Vanguard will handle the system.

In many different aspects, Sledgehammer Games seem to be looking for a middle ground in Call of Duty: Vanguard, and that includes how radar functions. In previous Call of Duty games, there has been a sizable minimap in the corner of the screen. On that minimap, teammates could be seen as well as enemy fire from unsuppressed weapons.

When Modern Warfare was released, the radar was changed to be smaller and displayed less information. Instead, players needed to utilize the minimap radar along with an overhead compass to get the most information, apart from keeping an eye on their surroundings.

Call of Duty: Vanguard appears to be creating a middle ground where the radar and minimap system are the same from Modern Warfare, but players will have the option to get the classic minimap that everyone is used to. In order to modify those features, players will need perks for the radar and the minimap.

Which perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard will affect the radar and minimap?

There are a few perks in Vanguard that will change the way players receive information around them. Some perks are new, while others are simply modified to change the way players move in Vanguard.

The most crucial is the perk called Forward Intel. This perk is the middle ground that will get players closer to the classic minimap with more information and a larger area for the radar. Enemy reinforcements will be outlined on the minimap as the first part of the perk.

Another aspect of the perk is simply making the minimap larger in the corner. Players won't need to rely on using the overhead compass to follow shots or a UAV tag.

There is also the Radar perk which is now the only way to pick up enemies that are firing without suppressors on the radar.

Ghost is the final perk that has a major impact on radar or the minimap in Vanguard. It does what most players would expect, which is to keep anyone who uses it off of the enemy radar. However, players will need to be moving for the perk to work.

