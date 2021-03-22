How to win up to 3000 diamonds in Free Fire via the Holi Hungama event

Garena recently introduced the Holi Hungama event to Free Fire. The event will run from March 22 to April 7 and provides players with an opportunity to obtain up to 3000 diamonds for free.
This article takes a look at how players can obtain Free Fire diamonds for free in the Holi Hungama event.
Holi Hungama event in Free Fire
Rules
The official Booyah! app, Free Fire's dedicated app for gaming videos, describes the Holi Hungama event as follows:
"Spread joy & colors this Holi by sharing your clips on Booyah! Only one entry per user will be eligible for the reward. Copied and promotional clips will be disqualified."
To have a chance at obtaining rewards, players have to upload clips on the Booyah application.
Here is a list of prizes for the event:
Prizes
- 1st - 3000 diamonds
- 2nd - 2000 diamonds
- 3rd - 1500 diamonds
- 4th - 1200 diamonds
- 5th - 800 diamonds
- 6th - 300 diamonds
- 7th - 300 diamonds
- 8th - 300 diamonds
- 9th - 300 diamonds
- 10th - 300 diamonds
How to access the Holi Hungama event and earn diamonds
Players can follow the steps given below to access the Holi Hungama event:
Step 1: Players must open Garena Free Fire and tap on the 'Calendar' (events) icon present on the right side of the screen.
Step 2: Next, they should tap on the 'News' section and click on the 'Holi Hungama' tab.
Step 3: Players can then click on the 'Go To' button. They will soon be redirected to the BOOYAH! app.
(If players do not have the app, they will be redirected to the Google Play Store page of BOOYAH!)
Step 4: Players should tap on the event's banner, as shown in the given picture and press the 'Join Now' option.
They can then upload their clips to participate in the event and have an opportunity to obtain diamonds for free.
