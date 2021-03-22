How to win up to 3000 diamonds in Free Fire via the Holi Hungama event

Garena recently introduced the Holi Hungama event to Free Fire. The event will run from March 22 to April 7 and provides players with an opportunity to obtain up to 3000 diamonds for free.

This article takes a look at how players can obtain Free Fire diamonds for free in the Holi Hungama event.

Holi Hungama event in Free Fire

Rules

Rules and prizes

The official Booyah! app, Free Fire's dedicated app for gaming videos, describes the Holi Hungama event as follows:

"Spread joy & colors this Holi by sharing your clips on Booyah! Only one entry per user will be eligible for the reward. Copied and promotional clips will be disqualified."

To have a chance at obtaining rewards, players have to upload clips on the Booyah application.

Here is a list of prizes for the event:

Prizes

1st - 3000 diamonds

2nd - 2000 diamonds

3rd - 1500 diamonds

4th - 1200 diamonds

5th - 800 diamonds

6th - 300 diamonds

7th - 300 diamonds

8th - 300 diamonds

9th - 300 diamonds

10th - 300 diamonds

How to access the Holi Hungama event and earn diamonds

Players can follow the steps given below to access the Holi Hungama event:

Step 1: Players must open Garena Free Fire and tap on the 'Calendar' (events) icon present on the right side of the screen.

Tap on the Calendar icon

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the 'News' section and click on the 'Holi Hungama' tab.

Click on the Go To button

Step 3: Players can then click on the 'Go To' button. They will soon be redirected to the BOOYAH! app.

(If players do not have the app, they will be redirected to the Google Play Store page of BOOYAH!)

Tap on the Event's banner

Step 4: Players should tap on the event's banner, as shown in the given picture and press the 'Join Now' option.

They can then upload their clips to participate in the event and have an opportunity to obtain diamonds for free.

