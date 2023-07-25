How to win more close-range gunfights in Free Fire (2023)

In Garena Free Fire and other battle royals, close-range gunfights are inevitable whether you are a passive rank-pusher, a stealthy player, or a sniper. Aggressive players love close-range combat and often make their way to Booyah solely by this skill. Such gunfights often spark in unexpected circumstances and end within a snap of a finger.

Players experienced with the knowledge of guns that serve best in close-range, good aim, and a swift movement speed only outlast their enemies in such fights. Mastering in close-range also boosts your confidence in rushing and for the unanticipated enemies, such as campers.

Free Fire close-range gunfight mastery

Mastering close-range gunfights requires experience with guns and the region you are fighting in. Confidence is another factor that decides your reaction during an abrupt appearance of an enemy. Numerous other skills incorporated into your gameplay will help you with close-range gunfights, such as your deceiving movements.

A swift movement is imperative when stuck in close-range gunfights. It helps you dodge your enemy's attacks and also in confusing them. Shifting to three-finger claw control can help you achieve a good movement speed. Additionally, while rotating your joystick to dodge the bullets, you can try to jump, crouch, or even be prone. Consequently, the enemies will get confused, and you will have better angles to take shots.

Best weapons in Free Fire for close-range gunfights

Free Fire gives you an abundance of guns to choose from, each having unique attributes for different circumstances. For close-range gunfights, you can go for shotguns. MAG-7 is one of the best shotguns in the game. It has a clip size of 8, an astounding damage output of 89, and a movement speed of 62, which should be considered when getting into close-range gunfights.

M1187 and M1014 are other useful shotguns for getting personal with enemies. M1187, with a humongous damage output of 100, is an excellent option for close-range combat. However, its small magazine is a significant drawback of this shotgun; only those with good accuracy should use M1187. In ARs, you can go for Groza, AK, or M4A1.

You can also use Scythe or Katana for the quick and easy kill and when out of bullets or guns. Their skillful utilization can get you out alive with some kills to your name.

Do's and don'ts of Free Fire close-range gunfights

When the enemy is at arm's length, you can take cover and keep your throwables ready. Here, your gloo makers and frags can work effectively for the defense and attack. Counter Strafing is another beneficial technique that can enhance your gameplay.

Avoiding open areas can make it hard for enemies to spot and aim at you. Moreover, you should avoid using the inbuilt 2-finger claw control of Free Fire, which facilitates your enemies in aiming at you and hinders your movement speed.