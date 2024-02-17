How to win free UCs in the PUBG Mobile Dragon Discovery event

Tencent Games has released the PUBG Mobile Dragon Discovery event to celebrate the Lunar New Year. As the name suggests, it's themed around the Chinese Dragon. The event began on February 16, 2024, and will last until February 29, 2024, offering free UCs and many other exclusive items.

The new Lucky Spin crate offering the Drakregin MK14 skin and other exclusives plays a crucial role in the mentioned event. Let's see how this crate will help you participate and obtain free UCs in the PUBG Mobile Dragon Discovery event.

PUBG Mobile Dragon Discovery event explored

The PUBG Mobile Dragon Discovery event challenges you to complete a few missions and, in turn, yields Points to be redeemed with various items and PUBG Mobile UCs. Note that each reward can only be redeemed once in the event.

The following are the event's missions:

Mission 1: Install PUBG Mobile on your device. This mission yields 10 Points.

Follow the official PUBG Mobile accounts, such as TikTok, YouTube, etc. This mission yields five Points. Mission 3: Share the PUBG Mobile Dragon Discovery event with friends. This mission yields five Points.

Share the PUBG Mobile Dragon Discovery event with friends. This mission yields five Points. Mission 4: Record a video with the PUBG Mobile dragon-themed effect and upload it on TikTok by putting the caption "#PUBGMDRAGONPOWER." This mission yields 20 Points.

Mission 5: Record your in-game video with dragon-themed items, such as the Dragon's Blessing airdrop crate, upgradable Drakreign MK14, and other Line Friends dragon-themed outfits. Upload this video on TikTok with "#PUBGMDRAGONPOWER" and "#PUBGMDRAGONSPIN" in the caption. This mission yields 20 Points.

Each of these missions can be completed once, and finishing all of them rewards you with a total of 60 Points, which can then be redeemed with numerous exclusives via the title's official website.

Following are the rewards you can earn according to the amount of Points you collect in the event:

60 Points: 60 UCs

20 Points: Premium Crate coupon scrap x1

10 Points: Supply Crate Coupon Scrap x1

Five Points: Classic Crate Coupon Scrap x1

How to obtain Drakreign MK14 skin to win rewards in the PUBG Mobile Dragon Discovery event

You can obtain the PUBG Mobile Drakreign MK14 skin by performing crate openings in the title. The skin is available in the new Lucky Spin crate that requires 40 UC to draw a spin, which randomly selects the crate's item as your reward. Moreover, you can draw 10 spins at once, which is prized at a discounted rate of 360 UC.

Below are the other items available in this new Lucky Spin crate:

Dragon Emperor set and its headgear

Dragon Emperess set and its headgear

Gilded Dragon pan

Drakreign grenade skin

Drakreign molotov cocktail skin

Drakreign MK14 skin

Draco Arts emote

Collect these items, finish the missions designated in the Dragon Discovery event, and win free UCs and many other rewards.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and TikTok are banned in India. Readers in the region are advised to refrain from engaging in either of the applications.