How to win Holeshot in MX vs ATV Legends

MX vs ATV Legends is the seventh entry in the hugely popular crossover franchise that finally brings it to next-gen consoles. This iconic racing dynasty was a hallmark of the PlayStation 2 era, and it remains a fan favorite in the modern day.

There's a ton of varied gameplay in THQ Nordic's newest off-roading simulator game. Multiple unique races, tons of vehicles, and numerous challenges ensure hours of fun for fans of motocross and ATV racing.

One fascinating concept from real-world off-road racing that the title incorporates is the Holeshot, which offers a unique challenge.

MX vs ATV Legends: What is a Holeshot?

Enhanced physics and graphical fidelity of terrain deformation

Enhanced rider and vehicle physics

Enhanced in air controls and physics



Enhanced physics and graphical fidelity of terrain deformation

Enhanced rider and vehicle physics

Enhanced in air controls and physics

MX vs ATV Legends features the motocross and ATV options but also introduces UTVs. The Holeshot is a separate challenge that players can win during a race if they have the strongest start.

The Holeshot is a massive gate present after the first turn on the first lap in a motocross race. To win the Holeshot, users must be the first ones through that gate.

The gate can only be accessed during the first lap, so making it through will take immense acceleration. A single lap can take less than a minute, so readers should act fast.

The first few seconds are often seen as the most crucial part of a motocross race, but it isn't a guarantee of victory.

Supercross events do not feature the gate but do still award the Holeshot. Gamers who are in first after the first lap will win the Holeshot. In both cases, they need to be in the lead in the earliest moments of the race.

Winning the Holeshot in MX vs ATV Legends

MX vs ATV Legends @MXvsATV



Career or trials mode, single or multiplayer, MX or ATV – choose your own path and race your way to victory.



Career or trials mode, single or multiplayer, MX or ATV – choose your own path and race your way to victory.

MX vs ATV Legends features several stats important for performing well in a race. Players need to be using well-built equipment and ready with fast reflexes to win the Holeshot.

Acceleration is key, but the vehicle must also feature great stability and excellent turning. Users must nail the initial takeoff and keep the lead throughout the first lap. Some vehicles are known for having a good Holeshot but lagging in the rest of the race.

While winning the Holeshot is no guarantee of winning the larger race, it is a good indication of victory. Taking the lead early can be an enormous advantage, leaving other racers far behind. Winning the Holeshot is a victory on the field that can keep gamers ahead of the competition.

The game does feature an achievement that can be won by winning multiple Holeshots. The Ace in the Hole achievement or trophy can be acquired by players who win 10 Holeshots.

Only 28% of the game's users have earned this achievement, making it slightly rare.

Holeshots are a special challenge that gamers can undertake to give themselves an edge and prove their success in the race. MX vs ATV Legends features many challenges, but the Holeshot demands individuals start strong.

