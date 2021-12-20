5 best Sports/Racing games of 2021

2021 has been a hot one for Sports/Racing games fans, with several great releases throughout the year. The games have been dynamic and cater to players of all tastes and choices. However, some Sports/Racing games have stood out over others in the said category which makes them must-play titles.

While the Sports/Racing games category is an amalgamation of two separate categories, they share some similarities. For starters, both have primarily objective-based gameplay and rarely have anything associated with guns and combat. These games also tend to feature intense multiplayers, bringing back the now-lost culture of arcade gaming.

Given the memorable experiences that fans can still obtain, let's take a look at the best releases of 2021 from the Sports/Racing games category. The list is not ranked in a strict fashion and will vary depending on the preferences of the players.

Top 5 incredible games from the Sports/Racing games category that were released in 2021

The top 5 games from the Sports/Racing games category which were released in 2021 are:

Forza Horizon 5

FIFA 22

Riders Republic

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Knockout City

5) Knockout City

Knockout City has been an intriguing addition to the Sports/Racing games cateogry in 2021. The game tips more towards imaginary over reality but creates a lot of fun while doing so.

Knockout City is essentially a dodgeball game at its core but with fun modes and beautiful graphics, it provides endless hours of fun. Interestingly, Knockout City received nominations for The Game Awards 2021 (TGA) in the "Best Multiplayer Game" category.

4) Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hot Wheels Unleashed makes the childhood memories come alive of when children used to spend hours building tracks and racing cars using Hot Wheels products. The game adds much-needed functionality so players are no longer required to buy cars or build tracks.

Players can enjoy racing on miniature tracks resembling how the tracks are in real life. More than 60 cars featuring signature Hot Wheels products can be enjoyed within the game and the game received a nomination in the Sports/Racing games category at TGA 2021.

3) Riders Republic

Riders Republic is a unique sports racing game that lets gamers enjoy the feeling of extreme sports. Featuring mountain biking, snowboarding, skiing and wingsuit flying, Riders Republic is a massively multiplayer game.

Up to 64 players can take on one another to find out who is the best and the game has received nominations in the Sports/Racing games category at the The Game Awards 2021. With different modes and features, Riders Republic hits a lot of angles, despite missing out on some important ones.

2) FIFA 22

EA Sports' latest offering of its football simulation game introduces groundbreaking HyperMotion technology on next-generation consoles. FIFA 22 may have been built on the previous engines but the developers have incorporated newer innovations.

FIFA 22 is not without its criticism but it's a solid product overall and was the only true sports game in the Sports/Racing games category at TGA 2021.

1) Forza Horizon 5

Forza's latest installment has been a massive success since its release. Based on the fictional world based in Mexico, the game has won over both critics and fans. The game has an incredible roster of cars and provides hours of enjoyment in both single and multiplayer modes.

Forza Horizon 5 won the best game in the Sports/Racing games category at TGA 2021. Despite its fair criticism, Forza Horizon 5 has been an incredible release and is a must play for any gamer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan