Taking straight from the popular Korean show itself, Roblox Squid Game X has its own version of the Honeycomb challenge. Both are very similar in the way it is played, although players are still missing a needle.

Beating it, on the other hand, can still prove difficult. Here is how you can beat the Roblox Squid Game Honeycomb level.

How to win the Roblox Squid Game Honeycomb level

Carving out your shape can be time-consuming. (Image via Roblox)

In the show, contestants could choose a shape. This isn’t the case in Roblox Squid Game X. Instead, players are given a random shape. However, some shapes are easier than the rest, like the square.

To win, players have to carve out the shape. This is done by clicking on the small pink block and copying the shape that was given to you; the green block is the path your needle is taking. Move too far out of bounds and you will lose.

Take your time carving out the shape; don't rush. (Image via Roblox)

The trick here is to keep your hand steady. You have three minutes to carve out the shape, so there is no need to rush. Also, there is a bit of wiggle room to make tiny mistakes as long as you keep the pink box inside the green one, but don't rely on it too much.

What is Roblox Squid Game X?

Roblox Squid Game X is heavily inspired by Squid Game, a popular show on Netflix. It often pits contestants against one another in childlike games. In these contests, losing means death. Squid Game X is no different.

Type in codes in the bottom-left corner to earn extra coins. (Image via Roblox)

When players do win, they are rewarded with coins. These can be redeemed for chests that contain special cosmetic items. The developer has also released several one-time-use Squid Game X codes that reward players with coins.

