How to win the Tribal Gauntlet Match in WWE 2K25

The Tribal Gauntlet Match in WWE 2K25 is one of the hardest challenges in Showcase Mode. It’s the final chapter of the Bloodline storyline and will test everything you’ve learned in the game. Winning this match unlocks important rewards, including the "Head of the Table" trophy and new characters.

Ad

If you want to come out on top, you need to have a clear strategy and manage your resources wisely. Follow this guide to learn how to handle each stage of the match and secure victory.

Guide to winning the Tribal Gauntlet Match in WWE 2K25

1) Understand the objectives

You can pause and check the objectives (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/Bottom Tier)

To win the Tribal Gauntlet Match, you need to complete three main goals. First, you have to deal a large amount of damage to your opponent. Second, you need to land three Finishers during the match. Finally, you must defeat the tenth and final opponent to win the match.

Ad

Trending

2) Choose the right wrestler

Choose the wrestler according to your playstyle (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/Bottom Tier)

Picking Roman Reigns gives you the best shot at winning the Tribal Gauntlet Match in WWE 2K25. Roman has a 96 rating, which makes him one of the strongest characters in the game. His moveset includes powerful strikes and grapples, and his Finishers, the Spear and the Superman Punch, are quick and effective. The Spear targets the midsection, which helps weaken your opponent faster and makes them easier to pin.

Ad

Also read: 10 Lowest rated WWE 2K25 wrestlers

3) Start strong and save your stamina

Try to take less damage in the first round (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/Bottom Tier)

At the start of the fight, concentrate on beating the first five or six opponents swiftly. Your objective at this point is to minimize damage taken to ensure you have sufficient stamina for the more difficult opponents later on. Use simple punches and grapples to weaken your enemies and cripple them without breaking out your Finishers too quickly.

Ad

You should try to win with Signature moves instead of Finishers in the early rounds. Signature moves are strong enough to get a pin, and this lets you save your Finishers for the final stretch. After landing a Signature, go for a pin right away. If the opponent kicks out, keep attacking the head or body and try pinning again.

4) Increase damage and prepare for the finish

Use special moves to increase damage (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/Bottom Tier)

Once you’re about halfway through the match, shift your focus to completing the damage objective. Roman’s moves that target the midsection are the best for this. Ground attacks like knee drops and back grapples will fill the damage meter faster and weaken your opponent at the same time. When you’ve completed the damage goal, focus on saving your stamina and building up your Finisher meter for the final phase.

Ad

5) Finish strong

Remember to check your health bar (Image via 2K Games // YouTube/Bottom Tier)

When you get to the last few opponents, it’s time to use your Finishers. Start with the Superman Punch to weaken them quickly. Once their health is low and their midsection is red, hit them with the Spear to finish them off. If they kick out, don’t panic — just keep attacking and go for another pin right after landing a strong move. Keeping your momentum at this stage is key to winning.

Ad

Also read: WWE 2K25 to debut Bloodline Rules, Intergender matchups, and more

Winning the Tribal Gauntlet Match will unlock the "Head of the Table" trophy in WWE 2K25. You’ll also unlock Jimmy Uso '10, Jey Uso '10, and Tamina '10 as playable characters. On top of that, you’ll get access to the Tribal Hall of Acknowledgement arena, which is a nice reward for all the effort you put into winning this tough match.

If you find the match too difficult, there’s nothing wrong with lowering the difficulty to Easy. This will make the AI less aggressive and give you more chances to land your moves. Make sure to manage your stamina carefully and don’t waste Finishers on weaker opponents. If you follow these strategies, you’ll be crowned the new Tribal Chief in WWE 2K25 in no time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.