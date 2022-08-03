How do ziplines work in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players can traverse the world of Aionios in a variety of ways, including ziplining. They can use ziplines to explore otherwise inaccessible destinations or uncover hidden treasures.

However, players can't just use the ziplines in the game. They must first learn the Rope Sliding skill in Chapter 4 of the story.

After Rope Sliding has been learned, the party members can use the ziplines found across the game world.

How to learn Rope Sliding in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Rope Sliding information can be found on the Party Skills page (Image via Nintendo)

Climbing or ziplining is necessary to reach many areas in Aionios. This allows plenty of replayability for a few regions, as players can return once the appropriate skill has been learned.

When it comes to using ziplines, Rope Sliding is a necessary skill. In Chapter 4, players will meet a character named Juniper. She'll challenge the player to a fight before providing them with her Hero Quest.

Once Juniper's Hero Quest is completed, players will gain access to her class, and the Rope Sliding traversal skill will be granted to them. The game will then allow players to use the ziplines strewn across the land.

How to complete Juniper's Hero Quest

The Hero Quest that players have to complete to acquire the Rope Sliding skill is known as Natural Selection. Here is what must be done to finish the quest:

Travel toward Vista of Rhonnar in the Pentelas Region.

A group of Mystery Agnus Ninjas will attack players, and all five of them must be defeated.

Watch the cutscene and examine the tracks the ninjas left.

Follow the tracks to Colony Tau.

Juniper will begin to provide details about Colony Tau before some Tau-Raiding Monsters appear.

Defeat these monsters to complete the quest.

When the Natural Selection quest is completed, players will have Juniper in their party, the Rope Sliding traversal skill at their disposal and the Stalker class available for Noah.

How to use Rope Sliding on ziplines in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Obtaining Rope Sliding will let players ride across any zipline in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

The ziplines found around Aionios have large metal components holding them in place. The rope comes out of this metal box-type structure and goes in one direction into another metal box or to a platform (in some instances).

There is nothing complicated about using ziplines in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Players simply need to have Rope Sliding unlocked and approach a zipline. When players get close enough, they need to jump onto the zipline to automatically begin sliding across the rope.

Players should be sure to line it up perfectly, though. Some players have found themselves rushing towards a zipline only to miss it by just a bit, sending their character to the depths below.

The mechanic is similar to grinding a rail in various skateboarding video games. Players must stick the landing on the zipline and ride it across to discover a brand-new area or find some awesome gear to collect.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far