Garena Free Fire is a quick-paced battle royale game. It features a number of character choices, each of whom have a unique in-game ability that assists the user on the battlefield.

The latest addition to the list of characters is Jai, who is based on Hrithik Roshan - one of the Indian film industry's biggest stars.

It is not the first time that a character based on a real-life person has been added to the game. Jota, Alok, and Luqueta were all also based on real people. Free Fire recently announced a collaboration with music proucer KSHMR as well, and as a part of the deal, a new character based on him will be added to the game too.

In this article, we will look at Jai's ability, character bundle, and how you can obtain it in the game.

Hrithik Roshan's Jai Character in Free Fire: All you need to know

The official description of the character reads.

"Jai is a decorated SWAT commander."

His ability is called Raging Reload, and it was recently buffed in the OB24 update. The ability now automatically reloads the gun's magazine by 30% of its capacity at base level. This is limited to assault rifles, pistols, SMGs, and Shotguns.

This ability gets enhanced as the character's level increases. At the maximum level, the gun's magazine gets automatically reloaded by a whopping 45%.

With the significant buff in his ability, the character has become more useful, and players with an aggressive play-style will surely be able to utilize it in the game.

Just like the others, Jai comes with a unique character set, which is called the SWAT Commander set.

SWAT Commander set

Earlier this month, the character was up for grabs at absolutely no cost. All the players had to do, was complete a puzzle to receive the character.

Character Royale

But now players can only obtain this character via 'Character Royale.' Users will have to spend 25 diamonds to get a single spin, or 250 diamonds for 11 spins. For now, they cannot purchase it directly, like they can the other characters.

