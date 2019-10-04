Upsets galore as group stage ends at DreamHack Malmö

The DreamHack Masters is the first tournament of the ESL pro tour

The Group stage of the DreamHack Masters Malmö came to a conclusion yesterday which some of the world's best teams duke it out to make it to the playoffs in the CS:GO tournament. The tournament saw 16 teams split into Group A and Group B with both groups playing in a GSL format. All games, except the first round were Bo3 and the top three teams of each group advanced to the next stage which will be played at the Malmö Arena.

Group A

The Group A proceeded without any upsets as Astralis looked on fire and won all their games without dropping a single map to place first in the group and advance directly to the semifinals. Vitality took the second spot after losing to Astralis and the final spot was claimed by Fnatic who went through the lower bracket and won against Furia (in an overpass match which they won 34-32) to play in front of their home crowd.

Group B

This group saw upsets from the onset with ESL New York champs EG and Team Liquid losing their first round matches and dropping to the lower bracket. While EG fell to Mosesports in the first round of the lower bracket to get eliminated, Team Liquid were felled by Grayhound, who showcased some amazing CS, though they lost to Mousesports 2-1 in the lower bracket finals. NAVI, who came to the tournament with a roster change, crushed all opposition and took the first place and a ticket to the semifinals without dropping a map while NIP, the other Swedish team at fray gave the local crowd another reason to cheer as they proceeded to the main stage as the second best team of the group.

The main stage started on 4 October 2019 at 16:00 CEST at the Malmö arena with the first match between the home teams NIP and Fnatic.

