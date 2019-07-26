PUBG News: PMCO Spring Split Global Finals 2019 Day 1 Results and Standings; Team Soul Placed at 14th Position

PMCO Global Finals 2019 Day 1 Points Table

Day 1 of the biggest PUBG Mobile Esports tournament PUBG Mobile Club Open Global Finals 2019 is finally over. All the teams played very well and showed fantastic gameplay in every match. A total of 4 matches were played throughout Day 1, and every match was very intense and breathtaking.

Team Soul, representing India at PMCO Global Finals 2019, were placed at #14 after Day 1 on the leaderboard. Follow Sportskeeda for the complete PMCO Spring Split Global Final 2019 Points Table.

Here are the highlights of PMCO Global Finals 2019 day 1, along with details of every match.

Match 1 (Sanhok TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Scarz Black- 9 Kills

The first match of PMCO Spring Split Global Finals 2019 was played on PUBG Map Sanhok. The first game had an intnse finish and Scarz Black from Japan got the WWCD by winning a 2v2 situation.

Points Table after Match 1:

#1 Scarz Black: 39 Points

#2 SpaceStation Gaming: 29 Points

#3 X-Quest: 29 Points

Match 2 (Miramar TPP)

Winner Of The Match: RRQ Athena- 13 Kills

In the 2nd match of Day 1, the usage of grenades was on the next level. A lot of players were killed by grenades in the final zones. Only two players were alive from RRQ who dominated the battlefield and won chicken dinner in the 2nd match.

Points Table after Match 2:

#1 RRQ Athena: 51 Points

#2 Elite Esports: 49 Points

#3 X-Quest: 42 Points

Match 3 (Vikendi TPP)

Winner Of The Match: GC Busan- 11 Kills

The plane took its flight path from Port to Winery. The zone was a nightmare for most of the teams as it was not in their favor and had to do a solid rotation. In the final zone, GC Busan registered an easy win as they had three players alive while TOP Esports had just one who was got killed by the playzone.

Points Table after Match 3:

#1 RRQ Athena: 74 Points

#2 X-Quest: 62 Points

#3 GC Busan: 61 Points

Match 4 (Erangel TPP)

Winner Of The Match: X-Quest- 20 Kills

Team XQF proved themselves that they can win no matter what the situation is. In the last zone, XQF won a 2v4 fight against Top Esports to win their first WWCD of the PMCO Global Finals 2019. On the other hand, Team Soul made a great comeback. Ronak from Team Soul carried his team to #5 in Round 4.

Points Table after Match 4:

#1 X-Quest: 112 Points

#2 Top Esports: 89 Points

#3 RRQ Athena: 88 Points

