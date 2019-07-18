PUBG MOBILE: How To Bridge Camp Like a Pro?

PUBG Mobile Tips

Everyday PUBG Mobile players are evolving and learning newer tactics to outshine the plethora of new and advanced breed of players entering the battle royale. Perhaps, that is the saving grace for the popularity of this shooting game, which is growing unlike any other shooting game before it. A game designed to encourage players to learn and adapt with experience, on a very personal level. Progressively, the players simply must think and strategize to achieve that precious chicken dinner.

One of the many popular strategies is when sometimes the players choose to camp at a location and scope the area to get some kills off approaching teams or individual players. A strategy that works great most of the times as it allows one to take complete control of an area. However, this requires a bit of experience, since this tactic is fruitful only in places where one can be sure to get into engagements. If not, it would simply be a waste of time. The bridge happens to be a favourite spot among happy campers, and that’s how bridge camping in PUBG Mobile became a thing for many squads. There are few things that players can do in order to setup a highly advantageous bridge camp in PUBG Mobile and increase their kills with ease.

#Bridge Camping Pro Tip 1 – Make sure you are the first to arrive

Many times, the prospect of achieving more kills at the bridge lead players to turn a blind eye to the possibility of them not being the first ones there. That is the whole idea of camping after all; staying in position and remaining unnoticed. It would be a foolish mistake to assume that a bridge is unoccupied because it seems like it. Always, it is best to scope around the bridge and analyse the area enough to make sure that it is safe to proceed with camping. If possible, a player must get the highest vantage point and screen for possible enemies on or around the bridge. Undoubtedly, the best time to set up camp at the bridge is when the circle has begun closing, as it calls for a lot of movement among players to get to safety.

