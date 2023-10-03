Hunt character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Honkai Star Rail's Hunt Path features some of the most powerful units that are capable of nuking foes and bosses. Despite the fact that their abilities are largely tailored to dealing single-target damage, they frequently qualify as sub-DPS or DPS units, allowing them to remain relevant in the meta. Characters that follow the Destruction Path are arguably their sole competition.

Characters that follow the Hunt Path are scarce, limiting the options for Trailblazers who prefer nukers in their team configuration. Despite this fact, many players are likely wondering about where these units rank in version 1.4

This article ranks all of the available Hunt characters in Honkai Star Rail according to their performance and battle strength.

Note: This is a subjective list, and the ranking reflects the author's opinions.

Tier list for the Hunt characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Hunt Characters tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

Every Hunt character in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 has been divided into three tiers based on their combat efficiency: SS+, A, and B. Their performance has been considered without any Eidolon to render a fair verdict.

SS+-tier

Seele is currently the best Hunt character in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele is the only Hunt character who deserves to be at the top of the tier list as of version 1.4, as her damage output is one of the highest in the game. She can annihilate adversaries with her powerful Quantum strikes if she has the correct build and setup.

Seele's passive ties her entire kit together by allowing her to take an extra round after defeating an enemy. As a result, despite specializing in single-target combat, she may be employed to take down several opponents.

A-tier

Topaz, a 5-star Fire element Hunt character (Image via HoYoverse)

A-tier units are some of the best replacements for Honkai Star Rail's strongest characters. However, they are less adaptable in terms of end-game squad composition and typically require specific characters to synergize.

Topaz is a five-star summoner unit with a focus on single-target damage and crowd control, thanks to the BURN condition effect that her companion Warp Trotter causes. When appropriately introduced into a squad composition to enhance her combat skills, she can be a great asset.

B-tier

Dan Heng, a member of Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

Hunt characters on the B-tier of the Honkai Star Rail are sometimes overshadowed by stronger opponents, but this does not lessen their effectiveness in battle.

The following characters become noticeably stronger with more Eidolons:

Dan Heng

Sushang

Yanqing

In version 1.4, Dan Heng, Sushang, and Yanqing are Hunt units that are easily accessible and make great early-game DPS.