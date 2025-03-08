Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds: Best builds, skills, and combo guide

Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds is more than a support weapon — it's a blunt behemoth that smashes monsters with sweeping, heavy-hitting swings while buffing allies with powerful tunes. Whether you want raw damage, status-inducing hits, or evasion-based survival, the correct build can turn the Hunting Horn into a beast of its own.

This guide explores the optimal Hunting Horn builds for early, mid, and late game, including each skill that refines its gameplay. Let's get into it.

Recommended Hunting Horn builds in Monster Hunter Wilds

Omiltika build for Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Best early-game build

1) Albirath Feroce I build

Weapon: Albirath Feroce I

Albirath Feroce I Armor: G. Ebony Helm, G. Arkveld Mail, G. Ebony Braces, G. Arkveld Coil, G. Rathalos Greaves

G. Ebony Helm, G. Arkveld Mail, G. Ebony Braces, G. Arkveld Coil, G. Rathalos Greaves Charm: Chainblade Charm I

This is a late Low Rank Hunting Horn build for Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds that focuses on stacking Burst and Flayer for solid damage. The Guardian armor pieces provide durability, while the Hunting Horn itself allows smooth combo transitions for quick KO damage.

2) Ajara Reverberator I build

Weapon: Ajara Reverberator I

Ajara Reverberator I Armor: Rey Sandhelm, Rey Sandmail, Hirabami Vambraces, Hirabami Coil, Nerscylla Greaves

Rey Sandhelm, Rey Sandmail, Hirabami Vambraces, Hirabami Coil, Nerscylla Greaves Charm: Evasion Charm I

A comfortable low-rank mid-level Hunting Horn build that prioritizes Evade Window and Latent Power for increased critical hits. This setup makes dodging easier and rewards well-timed strikes with a high chance of critical damage.

3) Bone Horn II build

Weapon: Bone Horn II

Bone Horn II Armor:Doshaguma Helm, Doshaguma Mail, Balahara Vambraces, Balahara Coil, Balahara Greaves

A simple yet effective early-game build for the Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds that grants Evade Extender for better positioning. This allows for fluid movement and easier avoidance of enemy attacks while dishing out strong soundwave strikes.

Best mid-game builds

1) Valkyrie Chordmaker I build

Weapon: Valkyrie Chordmaker I

Valkyrie Chordmaker I Armor: Barina Headgear b, Rathian Mail a, Kut-Ku Vambraces a, Rathian Coil b, Conga Greaves b

Barina Headgear b, Rathian Mail a, Kut-Ku Vambraces a, Rathian Coil b, Conga Greaves b Charm: Chainblade Charm I

A solid High Rank build for the Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds that maximizes Foray and other damage-boosting skills, making it ideal for status-heavy fights. The Rathian pieces provide a balance of defense and offense, ensuring survivability while maintaining aggressive play.

2) Artian Sounder I build

Weapon: Artian Sounder I

Artian Sounder I Armor: G. Ebony Helm b, Blango Mail b, G. Ebony Braces a, Blango Coil b, G. Rathalos Greaves b

G. Ebony Helm b, Blango Mail b, G. Ebony Braces a, Blango Coil b, G. Rathalos Greaves b Charm: Chainblade Charm I

A mid-stage High Rank build for the Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds that combines full Agitator from Blangonga armor pieces with Burst from G. Ebony Odogaron, making it one of the highest damage-dealing Hunting Horn builds available.

Best late-game build

1) Omiltika build

Stats:

Health: 100

100 Stamina: 150

150 Attack: 798

798 Element: 320

320 Affinity: 5

5 Defense: 307

Weapon skills:

Critical Boost Lv.3

Critical Status Lv.3

Horn Maestro Lv.2

Handicraft Lv.1

Slugger Lv.1

Armor skills:

Agitator Lv.5

Flayer Lv.5

Antivirus Lv.3

Evade Window Lv.3

Adaptability Lv.1

Coalescence Lv.1

Evade Extender Lv.1

Maximum Might Lv.1

Armor pieces:

Omiltika

Gore Helm b

Gore Mail a

Dahaad Shardbraces a

G. Arkveld Coil b

Dahaad Shardgreaves b

Charm:

Chainblade Charm II

This is a High Rank endgame build for Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds that combines Flayer and Agitator with Antivirus and Frenzy to maximize both attack output and survivability. Blast weapons shine with this setup, delivering explosive damage in rapid succession.

Best skills for Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hunting Horn in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Attack Boost: Increases base attack, but becomes less efficient in the late game.

Increases base attack, but becomes less efficient in the late game. Agitator: Increases damage and affinity when a monster is enraged, perfect for mid-to-endgame hunts.

Increases damage and affinity when a monster is enraged, perfect for mid-to-endgame hunts. Burst: Increases raw and elemental attack after consecutive hits, making it great for sustained combos.

Increases raw and elemental attack after consecutive hits, making it great for sustained combos. Critical Boost: Enhances critical damage, making each crit hit harder.

Enhances critical damage, making each crit hit harder. Flayer: Enhances wound damage and adds non-elemental attack boost, making Focus Strike: Reverb even deadlier.

Enhances wound damage and adds non-elemental attack boost, making Focus Strike: Reverb even deadlier. Critical Status: Increases the buildup of status effects like Blast and Poison when landing critical hits.

Increases the buildup of status effects like Blast and Poison when landing critical hits. Critical Element: Boosts elemental damage on critical hits, ideal for elemental Hunting Horn setups.

Boosts elemental damage on critical hits, ideal for elemental Hunting Horn setups. Constitution: Reduces stamina drain from dodging.

Reduces stamina drain from dodging. Antivirus: Grants affinity boost when recovering from Frenzy, especially strong at level 3 with Gore Magala synergy.

Grants affinity boost when recovering from Frenzy, especially strong at level 3 with Gore Magala synergy. Maximum Might: Boosts affinity when stamina is full, which benefits Hunting Horn’s low stamina consumption.

Boosts affinity when stamina is full, which benefits Hunting Horn’s low stamina consumption. Weakness Exploit: Increases affinity when attacking weak spots, perfect for maximizing Focus Strikes.

Increases affinity when attacking weak spots, perfect for maximizing Focus Strikes. Ambush: Temporarily boosts attack power after a Sneak Attack, great for burst damage.

Temporarily boosts attack power after a Sneak Attack, great for burst damage. Critical Eye: Provides a flat affinity boost, useful in early-game before better skills become available.

Provides a flat affinity boost, useful in early-game before better skills become available. Evade Window: Expands dodge I-frames, essential for avoiding monster attacks.

Expands dodge I-frames, essential for avoiding monster attacks. Latent Power: Temporarily increases affinity and reduces stamina consumption after specific conditions are met.

Temporarily increases affinity and reduces stamina consumption after specific conditions are met. Horn Maestro: Extends Melody Effect durations and improves healing effects from songs.

Extends Melody Effect durations and improves healing effects from songs. Stun Resistance: Reduces the chance of getting stunned, preventing fatal situations.

Reduces the chance of getting stunned, preventing fatal situations. Handicraft: Boosts weapon sharpness, keeping damage output high.

Boosts weapon sharpness, keeping damage output high. Evade Extender: Increases dodge distance for better repositioning.

Increases dodge distance for better repositioning. Slugger: Enhances stun damage, making it easier to knock monsters out.

Enhances stun damage, making it easier to knock monsters out. Earplugs: Prevents interruptions from monster roars, useful in early hunts.

Prevents interruptions from monster roars, useful in early hunts. Free Meal: Grants a chance to consume items without using them, useful early on.

Grants a chance to consume items without using them, useful early on. Stamina Thief: Increases exhaust buildup, tiring monsters faster.

Increases exhaust buildup, tiring monsters faster. Stamina Surge: Speeds up stamina recovery, useful when paired with Maximum Might.

Best Hunting Horn combos in Monster Hunter Wilds

Combo name PC PS5 Xbox Rapid Strike String ( 2 second combo ) ( w+left click )→ right click or (w +right click ) L+ triangle circle→ or (L+circle) ( LT+ Y)→ B or ( LT+ B) Quick Smash Chain (4 second combo) ( W+left c +right c ) → (w + left c+ right c) ( L+triangle +circle ) → ( L+triangle +circle ) (LS + Y+B ) → (LS + Y+B ) Rapid Echo mix (7 second combo) (space bar + R ▶︎left click ▶︎right click ▶︎ right click)→R ▶︎ R or left click + right click (X +R2 ▶︎triangle ▶︎circle ▶︎circle )→ R2 ▶︎ R2 or triangle + circle ( A+RT ▶︎Y ▶︎B ▶︎B )→RT ▶︎ RT or Y +B Melody Surge Combo (7 second combo) ( space bar +R ▶︎ left click +right click ▶︎right click ▶︎ Left click+right click )→ left click→ (R +left click +right click ) (x +R2 ▶︎triangle +circle ▶︎circle ▶︎triangle +circle )→ triangle→ (R2 +triangle +circle ) (A +RT ▶︎Y +B ▶︎B ▶︎Y +circle )→Y → (RT + Y+B ) High-Power Melody Setup (8 second combo) (left click +right click ▶︎right click ) → (w +left c + (right c)→ (s + left c) → (r +left c +right c ) (triangle + circle ▶︎circle ) → (forward L +triangle +circle)→ ( back L+ triangle ) → (R2 + triangle+ circle) ( Y+B ▶︎B ) → (Forward LS +Y +B )→ (Back LS +Y ) → (RT +Y + B)

