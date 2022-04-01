Hyper Light Breaker: Release date and everything known about spiritual successor to Hyper Light Drifter

Heart Machine’s hit Hyper Light Drifter is getting a new entry into the Hyper Light universe, courtesy of Hyper Light Breaker. Instead of a sequel, the game will be set in the same setting, making it more of a spiritual successor.

The upcoming title, scheduled for an early 2023 release, boasts an entirely new direction, offering a fully 3D world and co-op play. Hyper Light Breaker fans can expect to receive Early Access in the spring of this year.

Hyper Light Breaker takes Hyper Light universe in new direction

The trailer, which dropped on March 31, was released to celebrate the 6th anniversary of Hyper Light Drifter’s initial launch. Hyper Light Breaker will be set in an area known only as The Overgrowth, an ever-changing span of land with various massive biomes.

This land is beset by chaos, thanks to the Abyss King. Thankfully, users won’t have to go at it alone, as the game will feature co-op in this vast new world filled with terrifying bosses and gorgeous visuals.

Hyper Light Breaker also boasts awesome movement tech, with wall-dashing, a glider, and even a hoverboard to get around. There will also be even more movement abilities to keep an eye out for on the Steam Page.

Players will do more than run in Hyper Light Breaker, having cool transportation like a hoverboard (Image via Heart Machine)

The upcoming game will also be a roguelite, so users can expect the biomes and world around them to change every time they journey into the game. All except for The Settlement, the hub that gamers will call home throughout their adventures.

The possibility of a multiplayer roguelite sounds quite exciting and could offer unprecedented replayability. In an interview with Xplay, Alx Preston of Heart Machine said that while the title will feel stylistically similar, it will be vastly different compared to their previous outings.

Solar Ash, released in 2016, was the team’s first attempt at 3D and will likely aid Heart Machine as they work towards creating this upcoming roguelite in the Hyper Light universe.

The Settlement is home to gamers for the upcoming Heart Machine game, from where they will no doubt set out for many adventures (Image via Heart Machine)

It’s also unknown what platforms the game will be released on, except Steam, since it does have a wishlist page on Valve’s app. Hyper Light Drifter was well-received upon its original release, so it will be interesting to see where the developers take the direction of the upcoming spiritual successor.

Edited by Ravi Iyer